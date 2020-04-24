COUP FALLOUT OR NOT, MAHATHIR RUSHES TO PLAY CHEERLEADER FOR MUHYIDDIN – MAY 12 ‘MCO EXTENSION IS NOT A BURDEN
The former prime minister said the curbs aimed at stemming the spread of Covid-19 have changed many of the fasting month’s traditions, but they would not be a burden to those who practise moderation and keep their desires in check.
“Among the practices we have to stop are the mass breaking of fast and performing terawih prayers in a congregation.
“We can’t buy delicacies at Ramadan bazaars, and we can’t visit our relatives to break fast together.
“If we are unable to control our desires and want to continue the practices of previous years, we would be gambling away the lives of Malaysians, including ourselves.”
He added that abiding by movement-control order rules is a small sacrifice to make compared with that of Covid-19 frontliners. – Bernama
PM announces MCO extension to May 12 in Ramadan address
KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced tonight that the movement control order (MCO) will be extended for a fourth time to May 12.
“Therefore, I want to announce that the MCO that is expected to end on April 28, 2020 will be extended for another two-week period, that is until May 12, 2020.
“I do not deny the possibility that the MCO would be extended again after this. This means that, brothers and sisters, you all may not be able to celebrate Hari Raya in your villages. You cannot work, except for those who are in sectors which are permitted.
“Businesses too cannot be fully operational. However, if the Covid-19 cases continue to record a marked decline, the government may ease the MCO in phases, for several sectors, including the social sector,” he said, adding that this is aimed at allowing members of the public to have a more comfortable life.
Muhyiddin said that the National Security Council (NSC) is drafting a plan with regards to the matter. MALAY MAIL
BERNAMA / MALAY MAIL
.