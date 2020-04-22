‘THE DECISION LIES WITH MUHYIDDIN YASSIN’: PM TO CONSULT MOH ON MCO EXTENSION – EVEN AS NEW COVID-19 CLUSTER DISCOVERED IN PENGERANG

THE Health Ministry will advise the prime minister on whether the movement-control order (MCO) should be extended, said Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The director-general of health said this will be done two to four days before the scheduled end of the MCO’s third phase on April 28.

“Two or three days, or maybe four days, before that, we will advise the prime minister based on our modelling, and the facts and figures we have,” he told a daily press conference on the country’s Covid-19 situation in Putrajaya today.

The decision ultimately lies with Muhyiddin Yassin, he said.

“It is the prime minister’s decision whether to extend it or deploy the ‘soft exit’ strategy.”

Dr Noor Hisham reiterated that six criteria have to be taken into account before lifting the MCO.

The government directive came into force on March 18, and was initially scheduled for two weeks. It has since been extended twice.

New coronavirus cluster in Pengerang

A NEW Covid-19 cluster has been detected in Johor’s Pengerang, said Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today.

“The index case (Case 1,508) of this cluster started experiencing symptoms on March 12.

“He was treated for dengue fever at a private clinic on March 16,” the director-general of health told a daily press briefing on the coronavirus in Putrajaya today.

He said the index case visited relatives in Selangor on March 17, and returned to Pengerang the next day.

The patient was admitted to Sultanah Aminah Hospital in critical condition on March 20, and confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 22.

Ten friends and five family members have tested positive for the virus. Seven are still receiving treatment, while the rest have been discharged.

The patient’s 79-year-old mother and 10-year-old daughter are among those infected. Three cases in the cluster are in the intensive care unit.

“The infection of the family members in other states is believed to be caused by the (index case’s) visit a day before the implementation of the MCO (on March 18),” said Dr Noor Hisham.

Malaysia today reported 50 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 5,532. The death toll stands at 93.

