MCA’S FIRST WOMAN YOUTH CHIEF & HER DAUGHTER THREATENED WITH SEXUAL ASSAULT, ACCUSED OF SELLING DRUGS

PETALING JAYA: MCA Youth chief Nicole Wong Siaw Ting has lodged a police report after receiving threats of sexual assaults on her and her daughter from an individual.

Her personal information was also misused, believed by the same person, in various malicious content on social media.

The 40-year-old mother of three said the harassment started in February this year.

“My photos and personal details were used to create fake profiles on Facebook, one of them posted daily since March 11 claiming that I was selling drugs. It used my pictures and even tagged my real profile.

“On March 22, it claimed that I was selling N95 face mask at RM1 each that can be purchased from Wisma MCA and published my mobile phone number.

“I received many calls and messages asking me if it was true,” she said.

Then on April 19, Wong said the fake profile had its name changed to one “Boon Keong Teoh” and subsequently made two posts claiming she was giving out N95 masks and rice.

“This puzzled me because I had been getting abusive WhatsApp messages and lewd content from one ‘Teoh Boon Keong’ since February.

“The sender kept threatening that he would send someone to rape, attack and kill me in the messages,” she said, adding that she was initially not intimidated by the individual.

However, Wong said she did not expect the harassment to escalate over time that she continued receiving lewd photos and threats.

Last Friday (April 17) and Monday (April 20), Wong said she received another round of messages from the same individual, threatening to rape her and her young daughter.

Hopeful of a thorough investigation, Wong said she has provided all relevant information and evidence to the police and the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission after lodging a report at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters on Tuesday (April 21).

ANN

.