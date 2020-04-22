THE MAHATHIR GAMES BEGIN AGAIN: MUHYIDDIN TO STAY PM, ANWAR DPM – WHILE AZMIN CARTEL TO BE KICKED OUT ALONG WITH UMNO, PAS? SADLY, IT’S TOO LATE – ONLY STARK REALITY & A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD CAN SAVE MALAYS NOW – NOT IRRELEVANT RACE-CHAMPIONING LEADERS POSTURING FOR THEMSELVES & THEIR CRONIES

I am reproducing two comments by readers in yesterday’s post. Thank you very much. My comments follow.



1. Anonymous said… BRADER WILL NOT BE MAKING any vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister. Why?

Yes. He will not.

After meeting TSMY, there’s an understanding that if Umno and PAS pull out from PN or demand too much (they are now), Brader’s PKR + Amanah will join TSMY.

TSMY will remain as PM and Brader as DPM.

Azmin and his 9 MPs will be kicked out.

Bersatu’s Tun’s faction will agree to this new coalition.

DAP will be part of this new coalition but will play a modest role in the new cabinet to please the Malays.

Warisan will be in.

Tun will agree to this.

The understanding now is that Bersatu will be back with Pakatan Harapan.

TSMY is now feeling the heat.

He realises that Umno and PAS are just passengers in PN.

They will go against Bersatu if there’s going to be a general election.An Insider

2. Anonymous said…



TSMY buat silap besar. Ajak Umno dan PAS serta geng Azmin bersama tidak memihak kepada TSMY. Umno sudah pasti mahu dominate. Maka mereka akan tuntut itu dan ini. PAS pula lebih setia bersama Umno. TSMY dan kawan akan dipinggirkan.

TSMY bersama PH dulu dihormati oleh PKR, DAP dan Amanah.

Tapi TSMY bersama Umno dan PAS sudah tidak dihormati lagi oleh rakan segabungan.

Najib, Zahid dan geng mahkamah sekarang akan membuat TUNTUTAN lebih besar.

Apa dia? Gugurkan kes2 mereka.

Inilah tujuan Umno mahu bersama TSMY dan Bersatu.

Jalan mahkamah sudah tiada lagi bagi geng ini.

Yang ada cuma jalan politik.

Ugut TSMY, ini cara yang terbaik untuk melepaskan diri dari penjara.

TSMY dan Azmin tak dapat baca semua ni semasa nak bersama Umno dan PAS.

Azmin pula hanya ada satu cita-cita. Dia mahu jadi PM walau dengan apa cara sekali pun. Tapi jalannya sukar. Umno dan PAS akan tolak. Selepas TSMY, jangan harap Azmin boleh jadi PM.

Umno akan pastikan orang dia jadi PM.

Jika tidak, keluar sahaja dari PN dan minta di adakan snap election.

PN akan berkubur tidak lama lagi. Sudah pasti.

Geng Najib mahu terlepas dari penjara.

Caranya sekarang hanya melalui politik.

Beri tekanan pada TSMY atau Azmin.

Jika TSMY tunduk kepada mereka, Orang Umno akan menguasai PN.

Jika TSMY tidak tunduk kepada mereka, PN akan roboh.

Catch-22 situation sekarang.

Bayangkan geng pencuri wang rakyat dan kaki rasuah go scott free.

Ini harapan geng yang naik turun mahkamah sekarang.

Percaturan politik, TSMY dan Azmin dalam menubuhkan PN hanya untuk kepentingan peribadi, bukan negara. Akhirnya yang untung Umno juga. Geng rasuah akan gembira.

Ini kerja bodoh.

Tun sedang perhati: Bersatu dah pecah dua sekarang. Jika TSMY bebaskan puak-puak rasuah dalam Umno dan juga mereka yang terlibat dengan mereka, Tun akan serang.

TUN WILL COME BACK.

Monday, April 20, 2020 6:35:00 PM

My comments : Let me just write in English. Laju sikit.

Ok lah so lets say TUN WILL COME BACK.

What will he do?

Tun will make thosai ?

Am I being rude?

Ok how about this.

Tun makes a comeback and he launches the FOURTH National car?

Do you think that is less rude?

You obviously do not understand the meaning of rude.

Or maybe Tun M will pay Elon Musk RM7 Billion to send another passenger astronaut to Mars?

Which is more rude?

Muhyiddin, Tun M, UMNO, Bersatu, Pakatan whatever or whoever has now become NOT RELEVANT.

IF AN ALIEN SPACESHIP DROPS OUT OF THE SKY TODAY AND SUCKS UP DR MAHATHIR, MUHYIDDIN, UMNO, BERSATU, BRADER, PAKATAN WHATEVER ETC IT WILL NOT MAKE ANY DIFFERENCE. THEY ARE NOT RELEVANT ANYMORE.

ON THE CONTRARY IF THEY ARE ALL SUCKED UP BY AN ALIEN SPACESHIP IT MAY MAKE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON THE FUTURE OF THE MALAYS AND THE FUTURE OF THE COUNTRY.

This year another 400,000 candidates will be sitting for their SPM examinations.

This year the vast majority of them will join the unemployed. There are no jobs.

There are no jobs in the kampongs and the small towns. That is why these kids are now becoming Mat Lajak. Or they will start taking daun ketum – which is now a growth industry.

Yesterday the oil futures went NEGATIVE – below US$0.00 !!

I don’t know how that could happen but it did.

Oil prices then hit US$1 per barrel. Here is the latest (as at 9 am, 21 April 2020), Malaysian time.)

Where do we go from here?

Appoint another set of yet another National Economic Action Council?

What happened to the Food Task Force?

At US$1 per barrel, or oil below US$20 PER BARREL, it will save more money if Petronas shuts down operations. Or we will lose less money. Until things improve. But oil above US$30 looks pretty distant.

What are we going to do with 400,000 SPM graduates?

Send them all to the IPTAs?



Let them enroll in :





Kursus Ijazah Grab Food Delivery?

Kursus Diploma Servis Cuci Rumah Kosong/Baru ?



Yes they will need a FOUR year degree to become cuci rumah professionals.





Then the thieves are all back.

Dracula is back.

Dracula dilantik semula jaga tabung darah.

So let me ask you again : So what if Tun M comes back?

Or UMNO comes back? Or Muhyiddin remains as PM?

Or Brader comes back?

They are not relevant.

