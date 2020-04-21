57 NEW CASES, 3 DEATHS – BUT 5 PATIENTS WHO RECOVERED TEST POSITIVE AGAIN!
MALAYSIA today reported 57 new Covid-19 cases, the fifth consecutive day of double-digit growth, but three people also died from the coronavirus, said Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah
The Health director-general said with the 57 new cases, the total number of cases in the country now stands at 5,482.
Meanwhile, he said 54 patients have recovered, taking the number of people discharged to 3,349.
However, 43 patients are in intensive care, with 27 of them on respirators.
Noor Hisham said one of the latest deaths was a 72-year-old woman who was admitted to Sg Buloh Hospital on march 27 and died yesterday at 1.47pm.
She was the mother to patient 2,053 and had a history of diabetes and high blood pressure.
The second fatality was a 69-year-old man who was admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital on April 6 and died today at 2.28am. He had diabetes, high blood pressure and suffered from kidney failure.
Lastly, a 92-year-old man who had a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and dementia, who also had close contact with a Covid-19 patient, was admitted on April 8 and died today at 1.30am.
5 recovered Sabah Covid-19 patients test positive again
However, the portal said the total number of recovered patients was revised yesterday, with Sandakan reporting 17 recoveries while Kinabatangan reported 13.
Sabah Health Department’s Dr Christina Rundi said all the patients were considered to have recovered after two tests showed they tested negative for Covid-19.
“It’s important to ensure that they are treated until they fully recover,” she told the paper.
Sabah has reported 308 Covid-19 positive cases with 118 people still undergoing treatment at the states’ various hospitals. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT