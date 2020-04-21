57 NEW CASES, 3 DEATHS – BUT 5 PATIENTS WHO RECOVERED TEST POSITIVE AGAIN!

MALAYSIA today reported 57 new Covid-19 cases, the fifth consecutive day of double-digit growth, but three people also died from the coronavirus, said Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah

The Health director-general said with the 57 new cases, the total number of cases in the country now stands at 5,482.

Meanwhile, he said 54 patients have recovered, taking the number of people discharged to 3,349.

However, 43 patients are in intensive care, with 27 of them on respirators.

With the three latest fatalities, the death toll stands at 92.

Noor Hisham said one of the latest deaths was a 72-year-old woman who was admitted to Sg Buloh Hospital on march 27 and died yesterday at 1.47pm.

She was the mother to patient 2,053 and had a history of diabetes and high blood pressure.

The second fatality was a 69-year-old man who was admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital on April 6 and died today at 2.28am. He had diabetes, high blood pressure and suffered from kidney failure.

Lastly, a 92-year-old man who had a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and dementia, who also had close contact with a Covid-19 patient, was admitted on April 8 and died today at 1.30am.

5 recovered Sabah Covid-19 patients test positive again

The Sabah Health Department says 5 recovered Covid-19 patients have tested positive again in follow-up tests, despite earlier swabs coming back clean. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Seth Akmal, April 21, 2020.

FIVE Covid-19 patients who recovered in Sandakan and Kinabatangan still tested positive in a follow-up test two days later, reported the Star online