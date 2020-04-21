AFTER DENIALS, MUHYIDDIN & CO NOW CLOSES SELAYANG WHOLESALE MARKET & SURROUNDING AREAS – WHERE OVER 15,000 RESIDENTS & MIGRANT WORKERS LIVE AFTER 28 INFECTIONS – YET NEW CASES DAILY COUNT KEEP DROPPING?

The government has yet to provide food to residents in the vicinity of the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market who are under an enhanced movement control order (MCO), said Kuala Lumpur vegetable wholesalers association president Wong Keng Fatt.
The 14-day enhanced MCO was imposed yesterday after the death of a 36-year-old Myanmar man who was admitted to Selayang Hospital on April 17. The death led authorities to implement mass screening in the market area and found 28 people infected with Covid-19.
The lockdown largely affected migrant workers and Rohingya refugees who earn a living at the market.
The affected areas are part of Pusat Bandar Utara, Taman Sri Murni, Taman Batu View and Taman Batu Hampar.
“But no food were sent to them (as of noon today) and many residents are hungry,” he told Malaysiakini in Selayang.
“My staff told me the army allows one member from each family to go out (to buy food and necessities) this morning but they can’t get anything as the convenience stores and eateries are closed.
“A few members of the association tried to send food for their staff, but they were blocked from entering the vicinity and their staff were not allowed to come out (to collect the food),” he added.
He pointed out that many of the residents under the enhanced MCO are staff and traders at the market and some of them have babies.
Wong lamented that some of the migrant workers could not even buy powdered baby formula.
He urged the government to immediately distribute food and necessities to about 16,000 people who are affected by the latest enhanced MCO.
“My staff and some other workers still have food supply to last for a few days but I know some of them can’t cook and usually buy food from eateries. They can’t do that now due to the enhanced MCO,” he added.
According to Wong, the wholesalers hire more than 5,000 migrant workers at the market and many of them live in shoplots and houses nearby.
Meanwhile, association secretary Law Tek Kim said his employees also complained that no food was given to them.
“Luckily, they stocked up on rice and potatoes. That’s what they have for meals. They can’t get vegetables or meat,” he added.
MKINI
.