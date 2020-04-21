AFTER DENIALS, MUHYIDDIN & CO NOW CLOSES SELAYANG WHOLESALE MARKET & SURROUNDING AREAS – WHERE OVER 15,000 RESIDENTS & MIGRANT WORKERS LIVE AFTER 28 INFECTIONS – YET NEW CASES DAILY COUNT KEEP DROPPING?

THE wholesale market in Selayang will be closed until Thursday for sanitation works, said Ismail Sabri Yaakob – a departure from remarks yesterday that the market would remain open under the enhanced movement-control order (EMCO).

The senior minister however maintained that the market is not under EMCO.

“We have closed the surrounding areas. Many of the workers from the wholesale market live there,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya today.

“The purpose is not to close (the market) for 14 days. We only close for four days, until Thursday, so that sanitation works can be carried out at the wholesale market.

Confusion over whether the wholesale market would remain open caused suppliers and traders to suspend their business at the marketing hub this morning when it remained closed.

The disruption in business is expected to cause a shortage of local vegetables in the Klang Valley until the end of the week, after they were told that the market is closed until Friday.

Perikatan Nasional insists the market is open for business but wholesalers who showed up yesterday were told they were barred from entering.

“Not one lorry or car was allowed inside. We were all forced to park on the roadside with our supplies,” said Malaysian Vegetable Wholesalers’ Association president Chong Tek Keong.

Chong told The Malaysian Insight the authorities told members that the market will be closed until Friday because of the EMCO enforced in the Selayang area from yesterday until May 3.

Eight parcels of land surrounding the market was placed under EMCO from yesterday until May 3.

About 15,000 residents and workers will be screened for Covid-19, said Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa yesterday. 

Enhanced MCO: Residents near KL wholesale market yet to receive food

The government has yet to provide food to residents in the vicinity of the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market who are under an enhanced movement control order (MCO), said Kuala Lumpur vegetable wholesalers association president Wong Keng Fatt.

The 14-day enhanced MCO was imposed yesterday after the death of a 36-year-old Myanmar man who was admitted to Selayang Hospital on April 17. The death led authorities to implement mass screening in the market area and found 28 people infected with Covid-19. 

The lockdown largely affected migrant workers and Rohingya refugees who earn a living at the market.

The affected areas are part of Pusat Bandar Utara, Taman Sri Murni, Taman Batu View and Taman Batu Hampar.

“But no food were sent to them (as of noon today) and many residents are hungry,” he told Malaysiakini in Selayang.

“My staff told me the army allows one member from each family to go out (to buy food and necessities) this morning but they can’t get anything as the convenience stores and eateries are closed.

“A few members of the association tried to send food for their staff, but they were blocked from entering the vicinity and their staff were not allowed to come out (to collect the food),” he added.

He pointed out that many of the residents under the enhanced MCO are staff and traders at the market and some of them have babies.

Wong lamented that some of the migrant workers could not even buy powdered baby formula.

He urged the government to immediately distribute food and necessities to about 16,000 people who are affected by the latest enhanced MCO.

“My staff and some other workers still have food supply to last for a few days but I know some of them can’t cook and usually buy food from eateries. They can’t do that now due to the enhanced MCO,” he added.

According to Wong, the wholesalers hire more than 5,000 migrant workers at the  market and many of them live in shoplots and houses nearby.

Meanwhile, association secretary Law Tek Kim said his employees also complained that no food was given to them.

“Luckily, they stocked up on rice and potatoes. That’s what they have for meals. They can’t get vegetables or meat,” he added.

