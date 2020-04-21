UMNO NOW UNSTOPPABLE – MUHYIDDIN TO DIE AN ‘INSTANT DEATH’ IF THEY TURN AGAINST HIM: FOR SURE, COUP PM HAS TO BOW TO UMNO DEMANDS – WITH WARLORDS NOW EVEN DARING TO DISMISS PUBLIC ANGER AT THEIR CHASE FOR MORE GRAVY TRAIN & POSITIONS

It is important for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to ensure Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties are loyal to him until the 15th General Election (GE15), said political analyst Jeniri Amir.

Commenting on Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s letter to the premier seeking consideration for government posts for Sabah Umno leaders, Jeniri said he still needs to think about the issue of support towards him.

“An important matter for the prime minister now is to ensure the loyalty of others to him when his own position is not guaranteed (in PN).

“Therefore with any method and strategy, he wishes to give “imbalan” (in return) to them (PN components), to ensure at least that support can be given and later, PN does not fall before GE15.

“So that is a strategy to ensure the solidity of his position as PM and also (for) PN,” he told Malaysiakini.

Jenri said it is normal for any party president in a political coalition to propose candidates for certain positions.

“He (Zahid) is not forcing (mendesak), only asking (memohon). The final consideration lies with the prime minister to agree with the proposal or not,” he added.

Bung Moktar mentioned

For political analyst Arnold Puyok, Zahid’s proposal may have been made on the merit that Umno still has strong support in Sabah, making the party qualified to be given strong representation for the state at the federal level.

“In several areas in Sabah, the Umno machinery is still functioning. If we look at the previous by-election in Kimanis, the Umno machinery was quite helpful.

“Muhyiddin will use his influence as prime minister to attract or solidify support from various quarters.

“The issue is, how far would he concede to Umno and PAS,” Arnold told Malaysiakini.

On April 17, a letter went viral on Zahid’s request for four Sabah Umno leaders to be appointed for several positions.

Among them were Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin (above), who was proposed to chair the Sabah Federal Development Department.

The Kinabatangan MP and his wife Zizie Izette Samad are currently on trial for corruption linked to his tenure as then non-executive chairperson of Felcra.

While acknowledging that Bung’s status of being on trial may become a source of dispute by certain quarters, Jeniri said the state Umno leader ccould have been proposeddue to his loyalty to the party, after many other leaders left Umno following BN’s trouncing during GE14.

Aside from Bung, Kimanis MP Mohamad Alamin was also proposed to be appointed as a deputy minister, former minister Abdul Rahman Dahlan was proposed to be made a senator representing Sabah while Sabah Umno deputy chief Yakubah Khan was proposed to be appointed as the Labuan Port Authority chairperson.

There must be discussion

For the record, Sabah is now administered by Warisan which backs Pakatan Harapan.

Meanwhile, on whether Zahid’s letter showed that Umno is using the factor of support to “grab the opportunity” for posts before “berpatah arang” (to break relations) with Bersatu and PN when GE15 comes calling, Jeniri does not discount the possibility.

“There is no reason for Umno (to be with PN for GE15).

“They will not contest as PN because this would be a loss to Umno which clearly has solid support from the Malay constituencies,” he said, adding that the majority of seats in Peninsula Malaysia have Malay-majority constituents.

“Why should it (Umno) be sacrificed?” asked Jeniri.

He said this is especially so when Umno, which has a large number of seats, is perceived as being left out in the PN cabinet and given less-important positions.

Jeniri believes that for GE15, Umno will leave PN and contest together with PAS and another entity, Muafakat Nasional, to ensure the party can become the backbone in forming a government.

In March, Zahid and former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak both issued similar statements that Umno would only back Muhyiddin and uphold PN until GE15.

However, in contrast to Jeniri, Arnold said Zahid and Najib’s statements should not be taken at face value.

“I am sure there has been discussion between Muhyiddin and Umno to ensure the continuity of Bersatu and Umno at the threshold of power.

“So far, the PN component parties will continue to work together. The situation is still fluid.

“We will await what happens to Bersatu and also PKR’s next step,” he said.

Parliament sitting will take place for a day on May 18 to discuss bills and government matters without involving the oral question session, written question, motion or special chambers.

The decision for a single-day parliamentary session was criticised by the opposition, with some alleging that Muhyiddin fears that Harapan MPs would move a motion of no-confidence against the sitting premier.

