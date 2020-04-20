DOUBLE STANDARDS MUHYIDDIN REGIME: FOR ERRANT MINISTERS, SAY ‘SORRY’ IS ENOUGH – BUT FOR THE ORDINARY FOLK, IT’S OFF TO JAIL FOR MCO VIOLATIONS – WHAT SAYS IGP?

ADMITTING his mistake, Deputy Health Minister Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali has apologised for breaching the movement-control order by visiting a tahfiz school in Perak.

He said he gave his statement on the matter to Putrajaya police today.

“I apologise and admit my mistake over my presence at a tahfiz school in Lenggong, Perak, on April 17 during an official visit to Klinik Kesihatan Lenggong to monitor the situation of frontliners handling the Covid-19 outbreak,” he said in a statement.

“I truly appreciate the sacrifices made by frontliners, including police, the armed forces, and staff of the Health Ministry and other government agencies involved in dealing with the outbreak.”

The Bersatu man caught flak over photos of him tucking into a meal with more than a dozen people at the school.

The pictures were shared on Dr Noor Azmi’s Facebook account, and then taken down. The page, too, was subsequently deleted.

However, screenshots of the photos have been circulated by social media users, with some on Twitter slamming the politician.

“Why are they allowed to break the rules? Are there different rules for the elite and ordinary people?” said @bobot34428509.

Dr Noor Azmi’s apology comes after one issued by Perak exco Razman Zakaria.

The PAS assemblyman told The Malaysian Insight that Maahad Tahfiz Al-Quran Lid Dakwah Wal Imamah had not planned for a sit-down meal.

However, he said, villagers wanted to keep to the normal practice.

“People had travelled from Kuala Lumpur, and the programme went on all day. The last programme was in Lenggong, and from morning till afternoon, they had not eaten.

“So they (tahfiz school) prepared lunch. The procedure included self-service and sitting 1m apart.”

Razman, too, has given his statement to police.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

