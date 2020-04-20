TERRIFIED OF CATCHING COVID-19, FORMER PAHANG MB DRESSES UP LIKE ‘SPACEMAN’ – BY WEARING PINK-AND-BLUE RESPIRATOR TO STATE ASSEMBLY

Former Pahang menteri besar Adnan Yaakob, who is also the Pelangai assemblyperson, stole the limelight in the Pahang state assembly when he donned a pink and blue respirator in the House.

Other state assemblypersons had also taken precautions against Covid-19, but they wore ordinary surgical masks.

The Pahang state assembly sat for only one day today with several measures in place.

Semambu assemblyperson Lee Chean Chung said among the measures include requiring the elected representatives to sit farther apart.

“Pahang state assembly sitting with extra measures: social distance, strict thermal check at gate, and shorten hours,” he said, sharing a photograph on Instagram.

The sitting lasted for only an hour.

As it is the first sitting of the year, it would be the convention for the state’s regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah to deliver a speech.

However, in a historic change, his majesty’s speech was delivered via a recording.

Malaysia has been under a partial lockdown since March 18.

Under the movement control order (MCO), all non-essential businesses and services were ordered closed and people cannot leave their homes except for approved reasons, such as buying groceries within a 10km radius.

The move, aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, has brought a large part of the country’s economy to a standstill.

As of noon yesterday, Malaysia recorded 5,389 Covid-19 cases with 89 deaths.

Of those infected, 3,197 have recovered while another 2,103 are in treatment.

The MCO is scheduled to end on April 28 if it is not extended for the third time.

