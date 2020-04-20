‘PARTI NEGARA MALAYSIA’ THE LATEST PARTY TO BE FORMED? IF SO, THAT MEANS BERSATU IS KICKING OUT AZMIN CARTEL: FAKE NEWS OR NOT, NO REASON FOR PKR TO BALK AT SACKING UNETHICAL TIAN CHUA OVER LINKS WITH TRAITORS WHO BETRAYED PAKATAN & COUPED THEIR OWN GOVT

PKR vice-president Tian Chua hit out at fake news on social media that suggested he has quit the party.

“According to the story (and images), me and some leaders have been listed as part of the leadership of an unrecognised party that is being established,” he said in a statement today.

While he did not name the “new party”, it is believed he was commenting on a social media post naming him alongside prominent PKR defectors Azmin Ali and Zuraida Kamaruddin as part of the leadership of a Parti Negara Malaysia.

“I actually don’t care about such things and am not interested in responding to such a provocation.

“Yet many friends ask and so many telephone calls have disrupted my peace – so I declare the rejection of this fake news,” said Tian Chua.

The former Batu MP said this was not the first time he had experienced such “dirty tricks”.

“This tactic was used during the last party election (in 2018) then repeated again during the annual congress (in December 2019).

“The same trick has been used many times with the purpose of spreading the seeds of doubt and destroying the party. Clearly this group of liars have a low IQ if they believe that party members can be fooled,” he added.

Two-term Rawang assemblyperson Gan Pei Nei is another leader pictured in the fake poster. She too dismised it as fake news.

“I am loyal to the party and won’t leave,” said the PKR supreme council member.

Tian Chua described those behind this as unethical and claimed that it could be the work of a small number of PKR members who might be “bored and do not know how to use their free time at home to be productive during the movement control order (MCO)”.

“Since the last party election, this group has shamelessly and tirelessly pursued a conspiracy to further the hostility between members, thus dismantling the unity of the party,” he added.

He urged them to bring an end to political hostilities to fight the spread of Covid-19 and focus on being positive.

He also urged Malaysians not to spread the “virus of lies and hate” but to spread love instead and stay safe.

Tian Chua has been facing pressure within the party ever since Azmin, Zuraida and a number of other MPs precipitated the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government by teaming up with Bersatu to join Umno, PAS and minor parties in forming the new Perikatan Nasional administration.

On March 1, he suffered a minor assault from an unruly PKR member outside the party headquarters.