UNDER MUHYIDDIN – PROFESSIONALISM, NEVER A STRONG POINT AMONG TOP COPS, GOES TOTALLY OUT THE WINDOW: WHAT RUBBISH! MALAYSIANS RAIL AT POLICE CHIEF FOR TAKING THEM FOR FOOLS IN BID TO COVER FOR DEPUTY MINISTER – ‘THERE WAS NO SOCIAL DISTANCING WHATSOEVER’ – EVEN AS ANOTHER MINISTER CAUGHT RED-HANDED HOLDING ‘BIRTHDAY PARTY’ AT HIS HOME DURING MCO

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians have taken to social media to express their disagreement with Perak police chief Comm Datuk Razarudin Husain’s statement regarding the “tahfiz meal” incident involving a deputy minister and a Perak state executive council member.

In a post that has since been deleted, Deputy Health Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Noor Azmi and Perak exco member Razman Zakaria could be seen enjoying a meal with about 30 others, including students, at a Maahad Tahfiz school in Lenggong during the movement control order (MCO).

Comm Razarudin had said that initial investigations showed that the deputy minister had gone to the ground to check on ministry staff handling Covid-19 cases in Lenggong.

Comm Razarudin also said that, from the photos, the participants were seated far apart from one another.

Responding to the above statement, netizens said that although the participants were seated far apart from one another, they still violated the MCO by gathering in a large group.

“MCO does not allow group gathering for any occasion, irrespective whether they seated apart,” said Gan Ching Nyin.

Sharing a similar sentiment, Chris Lee said the gathering had occurred in a public area, which violated the MCO.

“The issue is not whether they practice social distancing or not but rather they are violating MCO by having gathering,” Lee said.

Another said that it was unacceptable for leaders to be flouting the MCO.

“Totally unacceptable. Leaders are supposed to be examples & here they are found flouting orders,” said Sheila Ramanathan.

Another netizen said he did not see social distancing being observed in the photos.

“From the picture I can see no social distancing. First and foremost the gathering should not be done,” said Nizam Iskandar.

Similarly, Husin Che Ismail also said that “the issue is how he did not observe PKP (MCO), not social distancing issue.”

Harish Chandar also compared this incident to the incident of a New Zealand minister who flouted local MCO rules.

“Action should be taken. The deputy minister in New Zealand was demoted for not practising social distancing,” said Harish Chandar. ANN

Deputy minister: It was not a birthday gathering

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Abdul Rahman Mohamad has rubbished claims that he held a birthday gathering at his house during the movement control order (MCO).

The Deputy Rural Development Minister said this in response to the claims after a screenshot of a Facebook post – showing what appeared to be a small gathering to celebrate his birthday – went viral on social media.

Speaking to The Star on Sunday (April 19), Rahman said that the post was misinterpreted by netizens.

“It was unplanned; it was not a birthday party,” he said.

He said that instead, it was a short meeting where Rahman cut the cake that was brought to his house followed by a short recital of the doa selamat (prayer for safety).

Rahman, who is also Lipis MP, confirmed that the photos in the post were taken on April 13 (Monday).

He said that it was taken as the men were at his house to see him off as he made his way to Putrajaya to attend National Security Council meetings.

The men, he said, were volunteers who have been helping him distribute necessities to his constituents who were in need.

“I was leaving at around 9am when I saw the men arrive with the cake.

“They said that they wanted to wish me well – as I was journeying to Putrajaya – and that they wanted to give me the cake as it was my birthday that day,” he said.

He added that it would also be rude to turn them away as they were well-wishers.

“They have also worked hard in helping to distribute necessities to over 5,000 households in my constituency,” he said.

He said that he was not wearing a face mask in the photos, as there was not yet an advisory from the Health Ministry for healthy individuals to wear a mask.

“But now I have started wearing a mask,” he, however, added.

The screenshots of the Facebook post went viral after it was uploaded on April 13.

The original post saw people wishing Rahman a “Happy Birthday”, followed with well wishes.

One of the photos showed visitors coming to what appeared to be his house, carrying a birthday cake.

In another, he can be seen cutting a birthday cake surrounded by his visitors.

None of the men in the photos, including Rahman, were wearing masks.

There also seemed to be no social distancing at the mini gathering.

This controversy comes fresh after Deputy Health Minister I Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali was seen having a meal with a group of tahfiz students in Lenggong, Perak, while the MCO is still in force. ANN

ANN

.