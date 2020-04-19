AZMIN DROPS BIG HINT – MCO MAY BE EXTENDED AGAIN – DESPITE NEW COVID-19 INFECTIONS STAYING BELOW 100 FOR THE 3RD STRAIGHT DAY

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia may extend its travel curbs beyond April 28 but with more sectors open for business, its second-most senior minister told Reuters on Friday as the government tries to balance health and economic requirements during the Covid-19 crisis.

A partial lockdown since March 18 has badly hurt the economy, which until the start of this week had the highest number of reported coronavirus infections in the region.

On Friday, it recorded the lowest number of daily increases in new cases since the curbs were imposed.

The government, which took office only last month, has already announced a RM260 billion stimulus package to cushion the impact of the pandemic on the economy and its people.

“Based on our discussions, the movement control order may still be in place but we may have to see what are the areas that we can relax and open up, to strike a balance between the requirements of the health of the people and also the economic priorities,” International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali said in a telephone interview.

Malaysia on Friday reported 69 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 5,251 patients, 86 of whom have died.

The central bank forecast this month that the economy could shrink by as much as 2% or grow 0.5%, in what would be its worst economic performance in more than a decade. The economy grew 4.3% last year.

Azmin, 55, said much would depend on the health of Malaysia’s major trading partners, notably China and the United States.

Azmin said Malaysia was trying to find ways to fund the stimulus packages by diverting money meant for ministries such as tourism, but a massive fall in oil prices had complicated matters.

Driven by output from state company Petronas, Malaysia is the world’s third biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas. But Malaysia has agreed with Opec and allies to reduce energy output in a bid to shore up prices.

The government has treated Petronas as a cash cow at times, but Azmin said it won’t be easy for the company now to make a special dividend to its sole owner. The government, however, was still discussing the matter.

Turning to the country’s troubled airlines, Azmin said merging money-losing state carrier Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) with budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd is one of the options to “save” them as the Covid-19 crisis batters the industry.

Azmin said the government had the capacity to fund its stimulus package, but if an additional package was needed, the finance ministry would decide whether to issue bonds.

He said it was “very difficult” for the government to overly worry about a larger fiscal deficit when people were suffering.

Last month, S&P Global Ratings affirmed its “A-” long-term and “A-2” short-term foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on Malaysia, and said the outlook on the long-term rating remained stable. FMT

1 more Covid-19 death but recoveries exceed new cases yet again

PUTRAJAYA: One Covid-19 death was announced today though recoveries continue to exceed new infections, with 95 patients being discharged and 84 new cases reported.

The new cases bring the total number of Covid-19 cases recorded to 5,389. Of this, 2,103 are still being treated, while 3,197 patients have recovered.

At a press conference today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 46 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 26 cases needing respiratory assistance.

The most recent death brings the total to 89. It involves a 51-year-old man from Johor with a history of chronic illnesses. He had come into close contact with a Covid-19 positive case. FMT

Good ‘exit strategy’ needed before ending MCO – Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: A good “exit strategy” is crucial in ensuring that there will be no increase in Covid-19 cases after the Movement Control Order (MCO) ends. Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said among the factors to consider before ending the MCO were a decline in Covid-19 positive cases as well as surveillance on influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases. “Today, we have 5,251 Covid-19 cases in total, with 2,967 of them recovered and 86 deaths recorded. If we deduct the number of patients who have recovered and the deaths, we have a total of 2,198 positive cases. “Based on our projection for April 14, we were supposed to have 2,033 positive cases. There is a 150-case difference (from the projection). There is possibility of patients transmitting the disease to others while undergoing treatment. “Currently, we have 2,198 positive cases undergoing treatment. If there is a decline, it means that we have reduced the number of infections in the community; from one person to another,” he told a press conference today. The second indication, he said, was surveillance of ILI and SARI cases. “There is currently a total of 114 cases (ILI and SARI). We could see a decline in SARI cases based on the screening and monitoring processes. “If we see a decline on SARI, it’s an indication that we can advise the National Security Council (NSC) to end the MCO.” Other factors to consider, he said, was whether there were new Covid-19 clusters detected in certain areas. He said acute case detection is carried out from time to time to contain the spread of the virus. He said the laboratory capacity also plays a factor in making the decision to end the MCO, whether they could detect cases “fast and accurately”. “The other factor is the hospital capacity. So far, asymptomatic and mild cases are also admitted to the hospital for monitoring and 4.9 per cent of the overall number of cases are placed in the intensive care units (ICU). There are also less patients who need ventilator support.” The World Health Organisation (WHO) had outlined six conditions to be fulfilled by governments before lifting restrictions imposed to contain infections of Covid-19. Among them are ensuring that the disease transmission is under control, health systems are able to detect, test, isolate and treat every case and trace every contact; and that hot spot risks are minimised in vulnerable places, such as nursing homes. Meanwhile, schools, workplaces and other essential places should have established preventive measures, the risk of importing new cases “can be managed” and that the communities are fully educated, engaged and empowered to live under a new normal. NST

