STUPIDITY IS FREE IN MUHYIDDIN’S MALAYSIA!: 500 COUNTRIES IN THE WORLD, 15 STATES IN MALAYSIA’ – MUHYIDDIN’S HEALTH MINISTER A LAUGHING STOCK AGAIN – BOLSTERING FEARS MALAYSIA WILL TO GO THE DOGS UNDER A CABINET AS IGNORANT & DUMB AS MUHYIDDIN’S

Less than a month after his “warm water” gaffe, new Health Minister Dr Adham Baba has tickled Twitterjaya’s funny bones once more with his comment that there are over “500 countries” in the world.

Adham made the claim during an online video call yesterday in which he claimed to have participated in a teleconference “with over 500 other countries” and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The incident occurred during a live telecast of his conference call with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on measures being taken to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

“I had a live teleconference with WHO (and) 500 countries.

“Then I had a teleconference with China’s and Singapore’s health ministers, a live video (call) with Asean ministers, (South) Korea, Japan, China and the prime minister.

“I am lucky to be able to communicate with the global community on Covid-19 and am confident social media can help us. My tag line is we (will) win,” he said in the video.

For the record, there are just over 190 listed countries in the world currently, depending on the source of reference.

It did not take long for Twitterjaya to react to the claim. As of this afternoon, the terms “Adham Baba”, “Health Minister” and the hashtags #500negara (#500 countries) were trending on Twitter in Malaysia.

“It’s a good thing (Health Ministry director-general) Dr Noor Hisham (Abdullah) gives the press conference. If you rely on Dr Adham, gone are the facts,” Twitter user @shahriezalsalim said, referring to the daily press conference given by the ministry to update on the status and number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

"Sometimes kita tersasul. Kehidupan kita ni tak semua nya perfect. Tersasul berkata dan menaip juga boleh tersasul. Itu lumrah dan akan berlaku pada setiap insan. YB Menteri @DrAdhamBaba tersasul dan ianya terus dijadikan bahan kutukan oleh pembangkang. Kesian pembangkang ni."

"Nasib laa Dr Noor Hisham yang selalu buat sidang media.. Kalau harapkan Dr Adham Baba yang buat sidang media.. Jahanam segala fakta yang sepatutnya dilaporkan.. hahahahaa.."

“Ali Baba and the 40 Thieves. Adham Baba and the 500 Countries,” quipped another user AiraPut3ri.

Meanwhile, Local comedian and medical doctor Dr Jason Leong said “Adham Baba is the worst health minister out of the other 500 ministers we’ve had”.

Opposition lawmaker Fahmi Fadzil also got in on the actions, with the Lembah Pantai MP tweeting: “Salam 500 negara (500 countries greetings).”

Fahmi Fadzil tweeted: "Salam 500 Negara (500 countries greetings)."

Following the gaffe, Adham became the number three most popular search item in Malaysia on Google yesterday.

According to Google Trends, more than 10,000 lookups were made about the health minister.

The number item was “How many countries in the world” with more than 20,000 searches and the number two item was about the “One World: Together at Home” virtual concert.

The debacle comes barely a month since the minister faced some heat after spreading misinformation by suggesting that drinking warm water would prevent Covid-19 infection.

During a live TV screening of an interview, Adham said the virus behind the Covid-19 outbreak “doesn’t like high temperatures” and advocated drinking warm water as means of prevention.

However, several politicians, including former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak, came to Adham’s defense.

Najib took to Facebook to state that even the best speakers can sometimes mispeak.

“…Sometimes, verbal slips do happen. Even the best speakers have made mistakes.

“Verbal slips are still okay. Can still be forgiven. But what you can’t forgive are ministers simply main hentam (making claims) on national policies,” he said, uploading with his posts videos featuring Port Dickson MP Anwar Ibrahim and former finance minister Lim Guan Eng making such mistakes.

In the video, Anwar can be heard saying “January 50” while Lim once issued a statement criticising “SST 10 percent”, in reference to an admission by the former finance minister over a mistake in relation to the initial 10 percent sales and services tax (SST) imposed on some basic seafood items.

Najib had at the time accused Lim of making things up as the latter was confused by the classification of the wet foods.

