IT’S AZMIN’S FAULT – VEGETABLE DELIVERY SYSTEM THROWN INTO CHAOS: TOO FOCUSED ON HAIR CUTS & SPECTACLES, BUNGLING SENIOR MINISTER FAILS TO IRON OUT KEY PRIORITIES IN COVID-19 FIGHT

VEGETABLE transporters are being turned away at police roadblocks for not having International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) approval despite them being gazetted as essential services, said Tanah Rata assemblyman Chiong Yoke Kong.

He said this has resulted in the disruption of supply from Cameron Highlands.

Vegetable transports were previously allowed to make deliveries so long as they had approval letters issued by the Cameron Highlands district police chief and the Agriculture Department.

Chiong slammed Miti, which is headed by Senior Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali, for its intervention that has created market chaos and hampered essential service providers.

“It clearly reflects the lack of coordination between the various ministries, as different ministries have issued their own directives without due consideration.

“Businesses have been disrupted by many ambiguous guidelines and instructions to resume operations, and the standards provided by the different ministries that are inconsistent with one another,” he said in a statement today.

He said if Miti wants to allow more sectors to gradually reopen, there must be better coordination among the various ministries.

“Miti should not overturn everything and ask all sectors, particularly essential service providers, to reapply in order to resume operations.”

The DAP rep said he received many complaints yesterday morning from vegetable transporters stopped by police at the Kulai toll plaza on the North-South Expressway.

“Police told the logistics companies that they need Miti approval to deliver goods.”

The new ministry ruling takes effect in the third phase of the movement-control order (MCO) from April 15 to 28, he said.

“This brings disruption to essential service sectors that have just resumed normal operations.

“During the MCO’s Phases 1 and 2, the government clarified that logistics companies could deliver goods once approval letters by the Agriculture Department and local district police headquarters were obtained.”

He added that Miti, in a statement yesterday, said although the transport of goods by land, sea and air is listed as essential, the ministry’s approval is still required to help police with verification.

Chiong urged Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to exempt companies with approval letters obtained in the first two phases of the MCO from having to reapply with Miti.

“This will help reduce unnecessary measures that disrupt people’s livelihood, as well as the negative impact on the economy.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.