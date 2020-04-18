IGP MAKING A MOCKERY OF THE LAW? STRAIGHTAWAY FINE HIM OR HAUL OFF TO JAIL! IRATE MALAYSIANS DEMAND COPS GIVES DEPUTY HEALTH MINISTER THE SAME TREATMENT AS ORDINARY PEOPLE INCLUDING SENIOR CITIZENS CAUGHT VIOLATING MCO

Politics | April 18, 2020 by | 0 Comments

Police need not waste their time investigating a deputy minister for allegedly violating the movement control order, said a lawyer.

Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali said police can immediately issue a compound against the deputy minister.

“Those stopped at roadblocks or for inspections by patrol cars are issued compounds or summonses to pay, that is the rule gazetted by the government.

“The deputy minister’s case is clear, complete and there’s no need to waste time on a probe. Police have enough work as frontliners.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali had come under fire over a series of photographs of him and some 20 people having a meal together while sitting next to each other at a tahfiz school in Lenggong, Perak.

Also with him on the visit was Perak PAS chief Razman Zakaria who is the state exco member in charge of education.

Netizens and politicians, including Umno vice president Khaled Nordin had criticised Noor Azmi for allegedly flouting the MCO

 Police said they would be investigating the matter.

Last week Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said those caught violating the MCO will either be fined RM1,000 immediately or arrested and be charged right away.

Recently social media had been abuzz with news that two senior citizens were fined RM1,000 while waiting for free food.

Police said they were repeat offenders who had ignored several warnings for flouting the MCO

Rafique said the law must apply equally to all.

“The law must be equal, whether it is a minister, deputy minister, someone who went jogging alone, people who go out frequently, the old, or children,” he said. MKINI

Police say seniors fined RM1,000 while waiting for free food were repeat offenders

Police say two senior citizens who were fined RM1,000 while waiting for free food were repeat offenders who had ignored several warnings for flouting the movement control order.

Tampin district police chief Anuwal Abdul Wahab said this when responding to the compound issued against an 80-year-old “Mr Li” who was one of the two men. An image of the compound had gone viral on social media.

“The two men and three other senior citizens were always found gathering on a bench in front of a restaurant since the first phase of the MCO which is aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

“Every time police officers on patrol including the Air Kuning police station chief passed by the area, they had to use a loud hailer to tell the group to go home.

“The shop owner had since covered and locked the bench to ensure that no one will use it to hang out. But after that, the group had moved to another spot about 50m away,” Anuwal told Malaysiakini.

He said police had interviewed the restaurant owner who confirmed that he had provided food to the senior citizens.

However, he said the senior citizens should collect their food during the allotted time and not loiter around.

He said the restaurant owner provided takeaways between 11am and noon for lunch and 5pm to 6pm for dinner.

“When the police found them, it was 10.30am. They should have gone there between 11am and noon to get their food and head home straight away after that,” he said.In the latest incident, Anuwal said police had given the two men repeated verbal warnings before issuing the compounds.

“But they ignored the police team and continued chatting, leaving police personnel with no option but to bring them back to the police station where they were issued compounds.

“Compound action is taken with the aim of ensuring that everybody complies with the MCO, and nobody is above the law.

“Age factor is not an excuse to be exempted from the MCO. Moreover, they are the ones who have a higher risk of getting infected with Covid-19,” he said, adding that police could compromise only under special circumstances.

He said the group of five citizens had previously also had their meals together at the area.

However, he said only two of the senior citizens were present when the latest offence happened.

Malaysia has been under a partial lockdown since March 18.

Under the MCO, all non-essential businesses and services must close and people may only leave their homes for approved reasons.

The first MCO took place from March 18 until March 31. The second phase lasted until April 14 but this was further extended under phase 3 to April 28. MKINI

Takiyuddin: Minister, deputy minister not immune under the law if they flout MCO

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan speaks in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan speaks in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU — Ministers and deputy ministers are not immune under the law if they deliberately flout the movement control order (MCO), said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said it was up to the authorities concerned to take appropriate action if it was true that there were gatherings which were deliberately held involving any minister or deputy minister,

‘‘Everybody is subject to the law including ministers. There is no immunity under the law. It is up to the authorities to take action if the MCO was deliberately flouted and they clearly defied the standard operation procedure. However, it depends on cases.

‘‘Ministers meet every day on issues linked to Covid-19. After the meetings, some need further checks including visits and surveys. For example, a minister’s visit involves a briefing on the views which must be sought,’’ he said.

MKINI / BERNAMA

.

 

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle