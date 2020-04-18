POSER FOR ‘JAIL-CRAZY’ ISMAIL SABRI & IGP – AS FLASH FLOODS START TO HIT KL: IMPRISONMENT FOR MCO VIOLATORS IS NOT THE SOLUTION – BUT WHEN WILL BLINKERED-EYED, SHORT-SIGHTED & OUT-OF-IDEAS MUHYIDDIN REGIME REALIZE THAT
SEVERAL areas in Petaling Jaya were hit by flash floods after a downpour Thursday evening and among the worst affected was Kampung Chempaka with 75 houses inundated.
Bandar Utama assemblyman Jamaliah Jamaluddin gathered over 20 volunteers to help residents clean up as well as distribute face masks and foodstuff such as rice, noodles, cooking oil and biscuits.
“Welfare Department (JKM) officers also joined in during the food distribution to assess the needs of the affected residents.
“JKM will contribute pillows, mattresses and blankets soon, ” she said, adding that the affected houses were disinfected after being cleaned.
The Selangor Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) had collected funds for the Sungai Kayu Ara Riverbank Upgrading Project last year, she said.
“However, the project, valued at RM20mil, is still in its initial stages and is expected to take two years to complete, ” she added.
Another area affected was Jalan 51A/223 in Section 51A.
City councillor in charge of the zone, A. Sugumaran, said Petaling Jaya City Council’s (MBPJ) Health Department was cleaning up the stalls at Medan Selera Jalan 223.
“Upon inspection, the officers found the drains filled with plastic waste and rubbish that blocked water flow, ” he said after a site visit yesterday.
“The Jalan 223 area is prone to flash floods but it usually subsides.
“Thursday’s downpour was unusually heavy, so the sudden deluge of water resulted in an overflow of Sungai Penchala and drains in the Section 51A area, ” he said.
MBPJ’s Pantas Squad helped rescue stranded motorists whose vehicles were stuck in floodwaters as high as 1.2m.
Sugumaran added that it was a little more challenging to get things done during the movement control order (MCO) period, but MBPJ was doing all it could.
“Some private companies that had their premises flooded conducted their own cleaning-up works, ” he added.
Resident Sheikh Moqhtar S. suggested that Sungai Penchala be cleaned and deepened, adding that the flash flood was a wake-up call for the authorities.
“In February there was a flash flood at Jalan 222 near the Petronas station. One car stalled.
“Over the past three years the current at Sungai Penchala has been very strong. Water in the drains at Jalan 14/32 is filled to the brim each time it rains, ” he said, adding that they lived in fear of more roads being affected.
Section 14 resident Charlie M. said the road running behind the Petronas station on Jalan PP Narayan, which also runs in front of the shoplots facing the field and the MBPJ community centre, was at a much lower level than the inner road in front of the shoplots facing Jalan PP Narayanan.
“This could have also been another reason behind Thursday’s flooding, ” said Charlie. – ANN
Imprisonment not the solution
WHILE citizens and residents in Malaysia must comply with the movement control order (MCO), law enforcement authorities must be aware and cognisant of, and acknowledge the right to, movement for essential reasons, which is still recognised under the MCO.
Many people who hitherto existed in the shadows of society still need to find food for their families. Notwithstanding the excellent work being undertaken by several non-governmental organisations in making deliveries, more and more marginalised communities are facing increased challenges due to lack of food and other everyday provisions.
The government must ensure that persons detained are not exposed to a heightened risk of Covid-19 infection. The enforcement authorities must always adhere to strict measures to prevent any possible risks to the safety and health of detainees.
Even as there is a need for the public to strictly observe and respect the MCO, the government must strike a balance in dealing with breaches of the directives. Excessive punishments like imprisonment or imposing the maximum compound payable will result in injustice, especially when people have lost their jobs and have no income. Extenuating circumstances of an offence is a strong mitigating factor in determining a sentence.
In Malaysia, the consequences of the government seeking to impose heavier sentences could lead to more persons being incarcerated, which is not a good thing in light of the need for physical distancing during this Covid-19 pandemic. Places of detention are generally acknowledged by health authorities as being clusters for the spread of the coronavirus.
The enforcement authorities must also ensure that a person arrested has access to legal representation. The constitutional and legal rights of an arrested person or an accused cannot be suspended, sidestepped or superseded.
It will be ironic if policies during the period of the MCO result in a greater number of Covid-19 cases. This would unnecessarily prolong the duration of the MCO and would therefore be counterproductive.
SALIM BASHIR , President Malaysian Bar