SCARY NEWS – BUT EXPECT HEADLESS CHICKEN MUHYIDDIN REGIME TO BUNGLE AGAIN: QUESTION MARK OVER SAFETY OF VEGETABLES AS SUPPLIERS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 – EVEN AS NSC TO ‘DECIDE WHETHER OR NOT TO ALLOW SPORTS TO RESUME’

A RASH of coronavirus cases among vegetable suppliers has caused a bottleneck in the supply chain of fresh local produce, resulting in wholesale prices shooting up by 15% to 30%.

The disruption in supply comes as Putrajaya puts selected vegetables on the price control list from April 15 to 18.

Vegetable Wholesalers’ Association president Chong Tek Keong told The Malaysian Insight that seven member-traders and 17 foreign workers in wholesale markets have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past two weeks.

He said the infections have caused about half of the association’s 216 members to be quarantined or suspend operations altogether for fear of catching the virus.

The members are the middlemen between farmers and retailers in the peninsula.

The outbreak among these traders has caused a drop in the supply of fresh vegetables to supermarkets and grocery shops, and led to an increase in prices nationwide, said Chong.

“It depends on the type of vegetable, but the increase is between 15% and 30% in wholesale prices.

“The coronavirus situation all over the country looks to be improving with more people recovering. But things are tense in the association and vegetable trade because members and workers are getting sick.

“Two more people tested positive on Thursday, and one more yesterday. The virus is also spreading among our foreign workers.”

He said farms are still producing vegetables, but not all of the harvests will reach retailers and consumers because the middlemen in the supply chain have been incapacitated by the virus.

The federal and local governments are aware of the problem, but they are caught between ensuring a steady food supply and trying to contain the virus outbreak, he said.

Malaysia is at a standstill as nearly all commerce and industry grind to a halt and people are confined to their homes amid a deadly pandemic. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, April 18, 2020.

As of yesterday, the virus has infected 5,251 people and killed 86.

The movement-control order (MCO), which entered its third phase this week, prohibits the opening of wet and night markets, where fresh vegetables are sold.

The number of workers allowed in shops selling produce is also limited to three.

“Our shops have to close three times a week for disinfection. Before the MCO, the wholesale market was open seven days a week,” said Chong.

“So with less manpower and days of operation, we cannot move the same amount of produce we used to. This has really affected supply to retailers.

“Retailers are also afraid to come and buy from us because they don’t want to get infected. So it’s a difficult period for the trade.”

Putrajaya has announced a price ceiling for 12 food staples and goods until the end of the month.

The full list has yet to be made known by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry, but it will reportedly include chicken, eggs, cooking oil, tomatoes, cabbage, flour and ikan kembung. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

National security council to decide whether to allow sports to resume

The Health Ministry will advise the National Security Council on the decision of whether to allow sports to be resumed amid a pandemic. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, April 17, 2020.

THE Health Ministry (MOH) will advise the National Security Council (NSC) on the decision of whether to allow sports to be resumed amid a pandemic.