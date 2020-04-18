THE BITTER TRUTH FOR RACE-BASED MALAYSIA? 8 CHINESE DOCTORS ARRIVE TO HELP BUNGLING MUHYIDDIN REGIME – AS CONFUSION SWAMPS THE COUNTRY AMID CONFLICTING DATA DISHED OUT BY PUTRAJAYA WHERE ROSY ANNOUNCEMENTS OF ‘SUCCESS IN FLATTENING THE CURVE’ ARE CONTRADICTED BY INCREASING NUMBER OF COVID-19 RED ZONES & TIGHTENING OF LOCKDOWN CONDITIONS

PETALING JAYA: Eight medical professionals from China will be in Malaysia to lend a helping hand in managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

They will be led by Dr Li Jun, chief physician of the Integrated Chinese and Western Emergency Medicine and vice-president of Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

The others include associate chief physician of the intensive care unit at Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital Dr Wen Miaoyun, director of the Nosocomial Infection Control Department Dr Zhang Youping and associate chief physician of Respiratory and Critical Medicine Department Dr Yang Shifang.

The rest are associate chief physician of Infection Department Dr Luo Xiaodan, senior psychologist Dr Liu Xiangxin, chief physician of Guangdong Provincial Centre for Disease Control and Prevention Dr Liu Tao and associate chief technician in Virology and deputy director of General Study Office of Guangdong Provincial Institute of Public Health Dr Sun Jiufeng.

The Chinese Embassy posted the update on its English, Chinese and Malay Facebook pages yesterday along with the doctors’ mugshots and profiles.

The picture also has a tagline of “China and Malaysia fighting the pandemic together” written in Chinese.

Chinese Ambassador Bai Tian, during a working visit to the Transport Ministry on Thursday, said the doctors would arrive today.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said Bai Tian conveyed the good news when they met at his office in Putrajaya.

“During his visit, the ambassador brought the good news that the eight medical professionals will be in Malaysia on Saturday (today) to share their expertise and success in fighting Covid-19.

“He also commended Malaysia’s effort in combating the pandemic, adding that China will always stand with Malaysia to overcome the virus, ” he said on Facebook.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on April 10 said a team of medical professionals from China would be in Malaysia to lend a helping hand.

They would look at the performance of Malaysia’s hospitals in handling the pandemic, he added.

ANN

.