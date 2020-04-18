Courts continue to function despite MCO, says CJ

Opposition MPs are flabbergasted after receiving an email from the secretary of Dewan Rakyat, giving notice that the long-awaited first parliament sitting of the year would be held only for a day, said Seputeh MP Teresa Kok.

The sitting, which was originally planned for March 9 but was subsequently postponed to May 18, would be held only for a day due to movement control order being in effect to help combat the spread of Covid-19, which has claimed 86 lives to date.

“This is wholly unacceptable, and it goes against the long-held concept of parliamentary democracy.

“The Perikatan Nasional government has no legitimate basis to limit this session of Parliament to only one day despite the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns. We have seen lately that many democracies, such as the UK and the US, have convened normal parliamentary sessions.

“Better still, South Korea even held a general election (on Wednesday) under severe pandemic restrictions,” said Kok in a statement last night.

The email sent by Dewan Rakyat secretary Riduan Rahmat said that there will be “no oral question sessions, written questions, motions and special chambers” during the one-day sitting.

“The reason cited in the letter from our Parliament is ludicrous and holds no water,” said Kok.

She said the PN government was shamelessly and blatantly displaying open contempt for the role and function of Parliament.

“The government is attempting to stymie and undermine the legitimate role of Parliament and the concept of separation of powers in preventing robust debates on the stimulus package.

“The government is flagrantly attempting to bulldoze through the huge economic stimulus package of RM 250 billion (equivalent to Malaysia’s one year’s national budget) in a “back door” fashion without seeking proper approval from the Parliament,” she added.

Kok said it was also obvious that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is in grave fear of facing Pakatan Harapan MPs in a proper session of parliament as this may present an opportunity for the opposition to move a motion of no-confidence against him as PM.

Her party colleague, Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang said he was shocked to receive the email from Ridhuan.

“I was following the video meeting of the UK parliamentary Select Committee on Health and Social Care on “Management of the Coronavirus Outbreak” where the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock appeared for a 150-minute Q&A session when that I received an email (…) that the normally month-long meeting of Parliament starting on May 18 had been cut down to one day.”

“According to the parliamentary notice, there would only be the speech by the Yang di Pertuan Agong opening the new Parliamentary session, but debate on the motion of thanks to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the Royal Address had been postponed to the July meeting of Parliament (July 13 – August 27).

“This is most unacceptable as it makes a farce of Parliament,” said Lim.

The decision on the one-day sitting of Parliament on May 18 must be reconsidered by the PM as Parliament should not be shunted off, emasculated or marginalised but must play a major role in galvanising national unity and solidarity during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lim added that Parliament should provide scrutiny to ensure the most effective strategy to overcome the Covid-19 crisis and the best exit plan for the economic recovery of the country.

Courts continue to function despite MCO, says CJ

PUTRAJAYA: The courts will continue to operate but in a more limited scope to ensure continuous access to justice, said Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat.

In a statement, she said the judiciary was adapting to keeping its processes and services running despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is unrealistic and impossible for the courts to operate in the usual way during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the top judge.

Tengku Maimun said by doing so, it would run the risk of jeopardising the health and safety of judges and lawyers as well as litigants and court staff.

She said three administrative letters had consecutively been issued by the Chief Registrar’s office to relevant stakeholders on March 17, March 23 and April 10 to regulate the administration of justice during the movement control order (MCO).

Tengku Maimun said the necessary areas under the purview of the Schedule of Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease (Measures within the infected local area) Regulations 202, related to the function of the courts to provide the required support to the prisons and the police, which were both listed as essential services under the Regulations.

She emphasised that, in maintaining law and order during the MCO, especially for criminal matters, the courts would still hear remand applications, fresh charges, miscellaneous criminal applications, revision of the subordinate courts’ decisions and would also still conduct regular case management.

She said remand applications were also being conducted at police stations.

Tengku Maimun said various High Courts and subordinate courts would continue to hear urgent cases though they were not expressly required to do so under the Regulations.

“The courts continue to carry out case management via email, e-review and conduct online hearings. The e-filing mechanism, which has been in operation for nearly a decade and which enables the online filing of documents and cause papers, continues to operate as usual for both civil and criminal cases,” she said.

She also said that documents filed through the system were processed as usual during the MCO period.

Tengku Maimun said judges and judicial officers had been working from home and were contactable at all times to ensure that the necessary cases which required urgent attention were dealt with swiftly.

She assured the public that the court is equipped with the latest and secure online hearing tools, adding that the judiciary is ready to conduct and had indeed conducted online hearing for civil cases, with the consent of parties.

Additionally, she said the judiciary has also taken steps to amend the relevant laws, such as the Courts of Judicature Act 1964, Subordinate Court Act 1948 and Rules of Court 2012, to give effect to the conduct of online hearings.

Tengku Maimun said it was a misstatement that the courts were not operating during the MCO. She was making a clarification over an article which appeared in a newspaper today.

She said the court statistics showed, among others, that during the MCO period, case management was conducted for 376 cases in the Federal Court by way of e-review while 25 cases were by way of e-mail.

Tengku Maimun also said there were also 18 cases in which civil hearing was conducted by way of video conferencing at the High Court and 12 cases involving certificate of urgency by video conferencing.

“The specific measures taken by the Malaysian judiciary indicate that it remains ever committed to modern technological advancement,” she said. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

