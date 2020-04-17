NO MAGIC FORMULA FOR WHEN TO END MCO – MAHATHIR MAKES EXCUSES FOR MUHYIDDIN WHO APPEARS TO HAVE LOST CONTROL OF COVID-19 – WITH KOTA KINABALU BECOMING THE LATEST RED ZONE

THERE’S no magic formula or special date as to when the movement-control order can be lifted, said Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Even after the MCO lifted, life won’t be the same as before, as it will take some time before the pandemic blows over fully, the former prime minister said in an interview on Facebook Live with Sunway Velocity Medical Centre’s Dr Nurul Yaqeen today.

“There’s no special date when we can say we are free from Covid-19.

“The pandemic won’t end overnight but with some restrictions, it will taper off,” the 95-year-old said.

“This is the first time I have experienced this (virus pandemic). Previously, it was only epidemic level and limited to certain areas and there was no lockdown. But this time, we have it all over the world.”

As there is no “cure” for viral infections, he said it will take time before a vaccine can be developed.

It normally takes around 18 months for a vaccine to be ready as it needs clinical trials to determine its effectiveness and safety, he said.

“It will need at least six months to be put into a person to see whether he can be infected after receiving the vaccine, and what are the side effects.

“But I believe that Malaysia can help in this area as it has experience with dengue and the Nipah virus.”

He also said Malaysians may have to embrace a “new normal” while waiting for a vaccine to be developed.

“Changes happen all the time like when the telephone was invented. What we are facing now is a pandemic and hence we must do social distancing and avoid gatherings.

“Many things will change and maybe the effects will be better. Take, for instance, online businesses. Online trading has now taken off and people can sell anywhere.”

Rebuilding after Covid-19 will be different compared to reconstruction efforts following World War II, he added.

“Technology has changed so much and given us so many advantages. Our lifestyle will change but it is eased by technology.”

Kota Kinabalu is latest Covid-19 red zone

KOTA Kinabalu has become the country’s 28th coronavirus red zone, according to regional data by the Health Ministry up till noon yesterday.

Red zones are where cumulative Covid-19 infections exceed 40.

These zones account for 77%, or 4,013 cases, of infections nationwide. As of noon yesterday, there were 5,182 confirmed cases in Malaysia.

Selangor and Kuala Lumpur remain the worst-affected areas with 1,329 and 952 cases, respectively.

The capital’s Lembah Pantai district is the top red zone with 592 infections, up 15 cases from a day earlier.

Elsewhere in Kuala Lumpur, Kepong has registered 148 cases, followed by Titiwangsa (130) and Cheras (82).

In Selangor, Hulu Langat has the most infections at 446, followed by Petaling (366), Klang (172), Gombak (143), Sepang (70) and Hulu Selangor (49).

Johor is the third most affected state with 614 infections. Its red zones are Kluang with 221 cases, Johor Baru (185), Batu Pahat (52) and Muar (47).

Sabah, which has 288 cases, sees Kota Kinabalu (42) becoming the state’s second red zone after Tawau (79).

Sarawak has 387 infections, with 255 in Kuching alone. Its other red zone is neighbouring Kota Samarahan (55).

Negri Sembilan has 389 cases, mostly in Seremban (288) and Rembau (53).

Yesterday, Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said movement restrictions may be relaxed in states or districts that do not record fresh infections for 14 straight days.

He said Perlis, Kedah and Penang have recorded zero cases over the past few days, but need to exceed the virus’ 14-day incubation period before they can be declared “green states”.

Between April 15 and noon yesterday, Malacca and Labuan, too, did not report new cases.

The nationwide Covid-19 death toll currently stands at 84.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.