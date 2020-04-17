‘I INFORMED PAKATAN ABOUT MEETING WITH MUHYIDDIN BEFORE & AFTER IT TOOK PLACE’ – ANWAR: DID AZMIN CARTEL’S HANIZA PRACTICE THE SAME TRANSPARENCY WITH PKR – OR WAS THEIRS A MEETING OF SNAKE HEADS TO DISCUSS ‘SELF INTERESTS’?

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim reiterated that his meeting with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin two days ago was to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic, stressing that no political issues were raised.

The Port Dickson MP said the purpose of the meeting was informed to the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council around noon today, which was attended by several leaders from PKR, Amanah and DAP.

“I took the opportunity to explain my meeting with Prime Minister Muhyiddin two days ago.

“Before the meeting, I informed them (Pakatan Harapan leadership) and after the meeting, I also called them up and informed.

"The joint statement today is focused on Covid-19," Anwar (photo) said during a live stream on his Facebook page today.

He explained that the issue of treachery or an attempt to form a backdoor government does not arise because he regards the people’s interest and the safety of the country as taking precedence over politics.

“On criticism, questioning whether I was acknowledged or not, need not be entertained. It is not about making a backdoor government or treachery, none.

“Just now at the presidential meeting, I explained that the interest of the people and the safety of the nation must overcome (every) kabilah (tribe) and political factionalism,” he said.

On April 14, Anwar revealed that he met Muhyiddin to discuss ongoing measures to curb Covid-19, among other matters.

During the live stream today, Anwar said the meeting raised the need of setting up a special parliamentary session.

“Political issues and the motion of no-confidence vote may have to be set aside and focus on reviving the economy for the people, several security measures, the movement control order, among others, can be discussed with all MPs in order to get a consensus,” he said.

Explaining further about the special parliamentary session, Anwar said it should be brought forward so that several issues can be looked at immediately.

However, whether the parliamentary session needs to be attended by all MPs or only some of them representing their respective political parties, Anwar said this can be discussed further.

“This matter needs to be expedited and the government must agree. Canada, for example, conducts (parliamentary) meetings that are more limited (as part of anti-Covid-19 measures).

“Do not let it come to us finding a way (excuse) that due to the problem of Covid-19, (Parliament) cannot be held, cannot debate. There (must be) a reasonable resolution.

“Whether the (parliamentary) session can be held via video conferencing, and others, this matter needs to be discussed.

“That is the reason why we need to hold a special (parliamentary) session at least for one day to discuss these pressing matters,” he said.

