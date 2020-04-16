TALKING BIG AGAIN? OVER 10,000 RESIDENTS BUT MUHYIDDIN & CO WANT TO SCREEN ALL RESIDENTS OF MASJID INDIA – YET COPS HAVEN’T EVEN LOCATED ALL THE TABLIGH SUSPECTS TILL NOW: WITH SO MANY ILLEGALS WITH NO VISA HOLED UP IN MASJID INDIA – WILL THEY COME FORWARD?

KUALA LUMPUR — All residents around the Masjid India area in Kuala Lumpur will be screened for Covid-19 at 2pm today.

Residents of Menara City One, Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion are all affected after they were put under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) following a spike in cases that turned the area into a red zone.

A public address was made today when a car equipped with a powerful loudspeaker made its rounds in the affected area urging residents to come down for screening at 2pm.

A general view of Selangor Mansion, which has been placed under the enhanced movement control order, in Kuala Lumpur April 16, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

They have been asked to gather in front of the Maybank Masjid India branch, which is located within the red zone area, where medical personnel fully equipped with personal protective equipment and screening tools are waiting to administer the tests.

Malaysia is in phase 3 of the MCO which will last until April 28.

Over 10,000 residents living in the area have been affected by the move, including 6,000 in the Selangor and Malayan Mansion flats, 3,200 residents in City One Plaza as well as PKNS flats, with nearly 1,000 more living in shophouses in the area.

An Armed Force personnel stands guard on Jalan Masjid India in Kuala Lumpur April 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Since the morning, medical personnel have been seen entering the area mostly covered from head to toe in protective gear.

Federal and state authorities have also been seen entering the red zone, with the intention of relieving their colleagues of duties, delivering food and water or patrolling the area.

There have been strict orders that no one can enter or leave the Masjid India area until the outbreak is contained. Anyone seen outdoors will be remanded and fined, or both.

MALAY MAIL

.