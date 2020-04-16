RIDICULOUS FOR ANWAR TO WANT TO BETRAY PAKATAN – IF ANYTHING, MUHYIDDIN MIGHT BE THINKING OF DUMPING AZMIN CARTEL & PUSHY UMNO BY REALIGNING WITH PKR, AMANAH & DAP – EVEN AS ANWAR ADMITS NOT ON ‘SAME PAGE’ WITH HADI BUT PAS IS MORE THAN HADI & HIS INNER CIRCLE

ANWAR Ibrahim said his meeting with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin does not amount to recognition of the new government, nor was it a betrayal of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

He said the meeting two days ago, which has been slammed by social media users, was for the people’s wellbeing and for national interest.

“It is not about betraying PH. People have accused me of recognising Perikatan Nasional (PN) but this is not the issue here.

“I met Muhyiddin to discuss national issues and the wellbeing of the people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“People’s safety and national interest must always come first. It is always a priority. Issues on vote of no confidence and the back-door government can come later,” said Anwar in a live Facebook session.

On Tuesday, Anwar met his former colleague in PH, Muhyiddin, to discuss the Covid-19 crisis.

In the 45-minute meeting, both spoke about the government’s response to the outbreak, including economic stimulus packages to cushion the impact to Malaysia’s economy.

Muhyiddin’s Bersatu was previously part of the PH federal government together with DAP, Amanah and PKR.

Bersatu left PH and allied with Barisan Nasional and PAS. Muhyiddin then replaced Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.

Earlier today, Anwar, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng urged the government to call for a parliamentary sitting immediately to discuss necessary steps to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

They want the sitting to take place earlier than the scheduled May 18.

“The presidential council is of the view that a special parliamentary sitting concerning Covid-19 is sensible and has to be called earlier than May 18, 2020 as previously announced by the government,” the pact said in a statement.

The PH council said this parliamentary sitting is important to uphold the process of checks and balances, which is a cornerstone of democracy, even during the Covid-19 crisis.

Despite Hadi’s lies, Anwar continues to defend PAS

PAS will not steer the country to destruction even though it has made countless policy reversals in the past, said PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook live session this evening, Anwar defended the Islamist party, saying he owed it a lot as many former leaders had helped him and his family get through tough periods. “The history between me and PAS is very good. I was very close to former president Ustaz Fadzil Noor, as well as the late spiritual leader Nik Aziz Nik Mat. I have no intention to use this platform to criticise PAS. “We may not be on the same page right now, even more so after the slander that was made by Abdul Hadi Awang in his recent statement to the Arab world. “However, I have never forgotten the help and sacrifice from PAS (for me),” he said . He added he had always defended PAS when he speaks to Western countries or other Asean nations. “PAS is often accused of being a backwards party, like the Taliban, but I said, at least PAS follows the constitution and rule of law. “There are many things that I do not agree on with PAS, but can it cause destruction and bring the country down? I don’t think so and I do not agree,” said Anwar. Two weeks ago, Hadi had accused Anwar of being a Freemason in a letter that was published in Arabic. The letter, in which the PAS president has also attacked Pakatan Harapan and defended the Perikatan Nasional coalition, was distributed to the Arab world. Anwar has denied the accusation and vowed to inform all Muslim leaders worldwide to dismiss it. He had said he would not yet file any defamation suit against Hadi.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

