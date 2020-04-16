NO SECOND STRAIGHT DAY OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NEW CASES – INFECTIONS BACK TO 110 AMID CONCERNS MOH DATA MAY BE UNDER-REFLECTING DUE TO LACK OF TESTING & FAILURE BY COPS TO LOCATE TABLIGH-LINKED SUSPECTS

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia recorded 110 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday (April 16), taking the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 5,182.

At the Health Ministry’s daily Covid-19 media briefing, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pic) also announced that 119 more patients had been discharged as of noon Thursday.

“So far, 2,766 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Malaysia since the outbreak began, which means there are only 2,332 active cases currently being treated at the country’s health facilities.

“The rate of Covid-19 recovery in Malaysia is 53.4% out of the total number of positive cases.

“Currently, 56 patients are being treated at intensive care units (ICU), with 29 of them requiring the use of ventilators.

“The country also reported one new death, which brings the Covid-19 death toll in Malaysia to 84 cases,” he said.

He added that this translates to a fatality rate of 1.62% out of the total number of cases.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, the 84th fatality is a 66-year-old Malaysian man who had a history of heart problems and high blood pressure.

He had been treated at Hospital Kuala Lumpur since April 12 and was pronounced dead at 12.55pm on April 15.

Malaysia is in its 30th day of the movement control order (MCO) as people are instructed to stay at home and their movement is heavily restricted.

The MCO is scheduled to end on April 28.

ANN

.