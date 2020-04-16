HORROR OF HORRORS – MINISTER NORAINI ‘ROBS’ FRONTLINERS OF PRECIOUS PROTECTIVE WEAR – WITH FRIVOLOUS PUBLICITY-SEEKING GIMMICK AT COVID-19 LAB – SHOULD NOT THE IGP ARREST HER FOR FLOUTING MCO?

Higher Education Minister Noraini Ahmad has courted flak after posting photographs of her visit to a UiTM laboratory which conducts Covid-19 detection tests.

The images showed the Wanita Umno chief donning personal protective equipment (PPE), including a face mask, isolation gown and surgical gloves.

“Yesterday, I visited the Covid-19 laboratory at the UiTM Sungai Buloh specialist centre to see the procedure in processing samples. This lab has processed more than 1,300 samples so far,” she tweeted.

Dato Dr Noraini Ahmad @DrNorainiAhmad Semalam saya melawat Makmal Covid-19 Pusat Perubatan Pakar UiTM Sg Buloh untuk melihat prosedur-prosedur yang dijalankan untuk memproses sample dari @KKMPutrajaya . Makmal ini telah memproses lebih 1300 sample. 1,136 Twitter Ads info and privacy 546 people are talking about this

However, some netizens took her to task for visiting the laboratory during the movement control order (MCO) period and for using the PPE, when there is a shortage of such equipment for frontliners treating Covid-19 patients.

Several doctors also raised their concern over VIPs using PPEs, including cardiologist Dr Beni Rusani who said the items should be reserved for healthcare workers.

“Maybe (wearing) a normal face mask and keeping a distance of six feet would suffice. Isn’t it better to reserve the PPE for frontliners who treat patients?” he asked.

Dr Musa Mohd Nordin, a private consultant paediatrician, also commented on the issue when he retweeted a post by PKR MP Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi had posted photos of several ministers, including Noraini, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin, Special Functions Minister Mohd Redzuan Yusof and Health Minister Dr Adham Baba wearing PPEs during their visits.

Fahmi Fadzil ✔@fahmi_fadzil Apa pandangan anda? 402 Twitter Ads info and privacy 297 people are talking about this Musa said these ministers should be held responsible if a frontliner is infected due to the lack of PPE.

“If any of our frontliners fall in their line of duty, I will hold them responsible for depriving our frontliners of life-saving PPE and ‘draining’ RM1 million on roads which could buy 40,000 screening Tyvek Suits and 17,000 ICU grade,” he tweeted.

Although he did not elaborate, it is believed that Musa could be referring to the recent sanitisation of roads, which saw Zuraida’s participation wearing PPE.

Malaysiakini has contacted Noraini for her response to the criticism.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Dr N Ganabaskaran said politicians need to make such visits at times to boost the morale of the frontliners.

However, he said this should be done in a low-profile manner.

“Sometimes, politicians have to make such visits to show their support to the frontliners and to boost their morale without creating much hype about their visits,” he told Malaysiakini.

“That would be better (not to post on social media) to avoid criticism from the general public, though some may appreciate what they are doing,” he added.

MKINI

