MOH TIME-BOMB – WHY SHOULD THE REST OF THE PEOPLE PAY FOR MUHYIDDIN & CO’S SLIP UP? WHY ARE THE TAHFIZ & MADRASSAHS STILL OPEN – WHEN MOH & THE COPS ALREADY KNOW THE TABLIGH CLUSTER WAS THE WORST & MOST DANGEROUS TO NATIONAL SECURITY?

Bro,

Over 8,000 tahfiz students from different madrasah nationwide is the Health Ministry’s next focus in its Covid-19 targeted testing activities, said Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Did the DG and the MOH slip up bigtime?

Why only start to test now?

For goodness sake they should have been one of the first groups to be tested.

This is the MOH time bomb.

Here we are the rakyat subject to all kinds of restrictions under MCO and what not.

If they test positive, don’t expect us the rakyat to pay for the slip up.

My comments : This is exactly the point.

Lets take Masjid India. When the Sri Petaling Tablig story broke not only did I post it here but I also said that I knew that mamak tablig guy who was in the picture (I believe from FMT). He is a trader in Jalan Masjid India.

This is in no way pointing fingers at just one guy BUT I also pointed out that Masjid India (the mosque – NOT the ‘Jalan’) was the major meeting point in Kuala Lumpur for the tablig before it moved to Sri Petaling. Masjid India (the mosque ok) is still a meeting point for tablig guys who live and work in that Jalan Masjid India area.

Now the entire Jalan Masjid India is under barbed wire. It has become a major Corona Virus hotspot. This is a real big failure on the part of the Health Ministry as well as the Police. Why didnt you pick up the scent much earlier?

Do not blame the foreigners just because they are foreigners. Many Banglas, Pakistanis and other foreign Muslims from the Indian subcontinent attend tablig and also Masjid India because they get to meet people and friends from their own countries. That is how the virus spreads among “foreigners”.

Now we are having the sekolah tahfiz issue.

The DG of Health has already identified the tahfiz as a sub-cluster.

Helloooo. Why are the tahfiz still open?

Schools, universities, colleges are all shut down since long ago.

WHY THE HELL ARE THE TAHFIZ STILL FUNCTIONING?

SHUT THEM DOWN. YESTERDAY.

TAKKAN POLIS DAN KEMENTERIAN KESIHATAN TAKUT GENG OSTARD WAL RETARD PULA?

How do you explain to the people that they can get REMANDED IN THE LOCKUP under Phase 3 (which just kicked in) but the tahfiz guys, and the ostard wal retards still keep the tahfiz open?

Using the same logic so can the boarding schools still function?

Keep the students locked up inside the boarding schools?