IF THEY DON’T KNOW ENOUGH SHAME TO REPENT & QUIT PKR – THEN HANIZA & TIAN CHUA SHOULD BE SACKED WITHOUT FURTHER ADO: INSTEAD OF REMORSE FOR BETRAYING PARTY & NATION, HANIZA RESORTS TO HYPOCRISY – COMPARES HER MEETING WITH COUP ‘SNAKE-HEADS’ TO ANWAR’S MEETING WITH MUHYIDDIN – BUT ANWAR MET THE PM OVER NATIONAL ISSUES & NOT ‘SELF INTEREST!’

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s recent meeting with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was to discuss national affairs in light of Covid-19, and not for the purpose of political self-interest, said the former’s political aide.

Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak (above) today defended his boss after the meeting was questioned by suspended Wanita PKR chief Haniza Talha, who compared it to her controversial meeting with former party deputy president Azmin Ali.

Haniza yesterday alleged she was suspended pending a disciplinary probe over the unspecified meeting with Azmin and Zuraida Kamaruddin.

The latter duo, both former PKR leaders, had defected to Bersatu and formed Perikatan Nasional together with ex-home minister Muhyiddin, leading to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

In a statement sent last night, Farhash said Haniza (below) was “naive” to compare the two meets, especially as her meeting with Azmin and Zuraida was purportedly the “biggest form of treachery in PKR”.

“It is naive of Haniza to compare and question the meeting between Anwar and Muhyiddin in his (Anwar’s) capacity as opposition leader.

“Anwar was invited by the prime minister to give his views on steps to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak as well as on issues relating to the country’s future,” Farhash said.

“Malaysians are worried about the future and our president put aside political differences in this critical time. It is a question of the country’s future and not political self-interest.”

Anwar said he had met with the premier and former Harapan ally for 45 minutes on Tuesday at the latter’s office in Putrajaya to discuss matters including ongoing measures taken to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

He added Muhyiddin had also touched on the upcoming May 18 Parliament sitting.

It was reported yesterday that aside from Haniza’s suspension, PKR vice-president Tian Chua was slapped with a show-cause letter.

Haniza also pointed out her suspension letter, received on Monday, did not state when she had met the former PKR duo.

Even so, PKR disciplinary board chief Ahmad Kassim stressed neither Haniza or Chua were being sacked.