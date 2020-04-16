FROM THIEVES TO THIEVES – STOLEN 1MDB BILLIONS GO FULL CIRCLE: CYNICAL MALAYSIANS ‘CONGRATULATE’ NAJIB – WHOSE PROSPECTS OF GETTING OFF THE HOOK SHINE BRIGHT UNDER MUHYIDDIN’S COUP GOVT

‘It’s inconsolable to see the money fall into the hands of some of the same crooks.’

US returns another RM1.3b of recovered 1MDB funds to Malaysia

Kim Quek: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government should be reminded that the US$620 million (RM2.6 billion) recouped so far is but a tiny fraction of the total losses of RM50 billion suffered by the Malaysian people, the bulk of which was allegedly stolen by former PM Najib Abdul Razak and his co-conspirators under the auspices of the Umno-dominated BN government.

Much of that alleged stolen money had filtered down to Umno leaders, and to a lesser extent, to component parties of BN.

Hence, the government has a long way to go to recoup the remaining assets beyond the US$620 million, which was almost entirely recouped by the US government.

Muhyiddin should perhaps take this opportunity to give the nation a macro view of the government’s asset recovering plan – current steps underway and future actions to be taken.

This is no doubt an enormous task, but the government is duty bound to recover every bit of the stolen goods it can lay its hands on.

ZunNuun: Returning another RM1.3 billion of recovered 1MDB funds to Malaysia means that the US and the Department of Justice (DOJ) have accepted that PN is a legitimate government and they have full confidence in Muhyiddin as prime minister.

Even PKR leader Anwar Ibrahim swallowed his pride and met with Muhyiddin at his office.

If the DOJ doesn’t recognise PN as legitimate or with one with integrity, why should they return the money? They can always hold it back.

As long as it is lawful and legal according to the Constitution, the government is legitimate. The question of legitimacy only arises when something is not lawful or legal.

If the DOJ thinks PN has got no integrity, they can always delay the return of the money. They cannot be accused of not following rules and regulations because the delay doesn’t equate to not returning the money.

Gerard Lourdesamy: The US policy is not to recognise governments but rather states. Since the monies belong to Malaysia, the US has a legal obligation to return the money.

The statement by the DOJ made no reference to the legitimacy of the PN government. So stop spinning their statement.

If the US government had welcomed this backdoor government, it would be customary for the White House or State Department to issue a congratulatory message to that effect. So far, no such message has been forthcoming.

This backdoor government is a lawful government within the context of the Constitution but it is certainly not legitimate because it does not have the mandate of the voters.

As for the Muhyiddin-Anwar meeting, how do you know that it was not requested by the putative PM? The meeting has got nothing to do with Anwar swallowing his pride, but rather to discuss the public health crisis and economy.

Otak-Otak: That was our money allegedly stolen by Umno politicians. We do not trust our present backdoor government who have already stolen our votes, what more this ‘juicy’ return.

Muhyiddin has made at least two men happy – Dr Mahathir Mohamad gets his dream Malay government and Najib Abdul Razak is flying sky high.

It is sad to see that this country is dragged to this terrible stage by a group who allegedly have no love and respect for their country, zero dignity, and shamelessly using race and religion to retard its own kind for self-greed and political power.

Vent: The timing is so unfortunate – the money is to fall into the hands of a grubby illegitimate government. That is not only sad but dangerous.

And Muhyiddin can’t even bring himself to name former attorney-general Tommy Thomas and former finance minister Lim Guan Eng who worked so hard to get the money back amid the brickbats thrown at them by rabid racists.

It must hurt them inconsolably as much as it does us to see that the money will fall into the hands of some of the same crooks. It is most certain Muhyiddin will use part of it as a war chest and inducement to buy the loyalty of traitors. It’s injustice most foul.

I weep for Thomas and Guan Eng and for all of us whose future has been stolen.

Anonymous: “I would also like to commend Malaysia’s minister of finance and the attorney-general for their role in the negotiation process,” said Muhyiddin.

Please, PM, when you are thanking someone, it is better to make it clear who you are thanking exactly. That is sincerity. At the very least, you should have used the word “former”.

Kawak: Come on Muhyiddin, have the guts to thank Mahathir, Thomas and Guan Eng for their efforts to recover the loot.

Please don’t claim credit. In fact, most Umno MPs who are now in Bersatu were strong supporters of Najib in the midst of the 1MDB scandal.

Anonymous_1cfb3ab6: Yes, please acknowledge Thomas and Guan Eng. Otherwise, there are idiots who may think that your new attorney-general and finance minister accomplished miracles in a month or so.

Anyone who knows the US government system of reimbursement will know that it takes at least two months to make any sizeable payments happen.

Eddie: Why return the money to kleptocrats? Could Jho Low have stolen all the money without Najib’s knowledge?

Clearwater: In the final analysis, the money returned by the US may only be sufficient to service part of the interest on the humongous debt owed by 1MDB and guaranteed by the government of Malaysia.

Taxpayers will still have to foot the bill for principal repayment of the 1MDB bonds.

