I’LL BE THERE – GUAN ENG TO ATTEND PARLIAMENT – DESPITE JUST BEING DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL AFTER SHOULDER SURGERY

Speaking to Malaysiakini, Lim said he went for the surgery at Island Hospital due to a shoulder dislocation which happened in January.

Lim, who was then in office, was unable to go on leave to tend to his shoulder injury.

“At the time, we had a lot of work to do. For example, the issue of (18 percent reduction in) toll rates and e-wallet cash awards,” said Lim, who was in a cheerful spirit.

“We were also busy formulating the stimulus package to fight Covid-19,” Lim, who is DAP secretary-general, told Malaysiakini.

“Since I did not go on leave to tend to my shoulder, the condition deteriorated. I am feeling alright, though the surgery had been very painful, I hope to recover soon.”

Lim, however, said he is hopeful that he would be able to make it to Parliament when it convenes on May 18.

The stimulus package to combat Covid-19 was presented by then-interim prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad after the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

Perikatan Nasional, led by current Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, had replaced the Pakatan Harapan government which was only in office for 22 months.

In a Facebook post earlier, Lim said he was just discharged from the hospital after spending two nights following a surgery on his left shoulder due to an injury sustained by a fall he had previously.

“Thanks to my loved ones who looked after me and to well-wishers. Please continue to stay at home. We can win this together,” he added.

