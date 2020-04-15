CLUE ON WHEN MUHYIDDIN & CO WILL RE-OPEN SCHOOLS? STPM & SPM POSTPONED TO AUGUST 2020 & Q1 2021 – WHILE UPSR & PT3 CANCELLED!

PETALING JAYA: The education ministry has announced the postponement of two major secondary school examinations, SPM and STPM, as well as the cancellation of the Year 6 Primary School Achievement Test (UPSR).

Education Minister Radzi Jidin said the SPM examination for 2020 will be held in the first quarter of next year.

He also announced the postponement of the STPM examination.

“For STPM candidates, the Semester 2 examination date has been changed to August 2020, while the Semester 3 examination will be held in the first quarter of 2021,” he said.

Radzi said the new examination dates would also mean new dates for university intakes.

He said the ministry would introduce an alternative method to evaluate students who are supposed to sit for the UPSR and PT3 examinations. –FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Putrajaya says will inform parents two weeks prior to school reopening

KUALA LUMPUR — The Ministry of Education (MOE) said today it will inform parents two weeks earlier before any move to reopen the schools, as the movement control order (MCO) was extended until April 28. Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the ministry understands the worry among parents that they may be unprepared for a sudden reopening of schools. “Parents do not need to worry,” Mohd Radzi said in a press conference. “The MOE will always discuss with the Ministry of Health to determine a proper date to reopen the school.” Mohd Radzi said social distancing was among priorities for when schools are reopened and the MOE will publish strict guidelines for school operators, teachers and students “For example, one class might have 35 students, when we implement social distancing, the class might not be big enough for the students. We might either find a bigger hall or use two classes and we have been researched. “Most importantly, when the school reopens, schools must adhere to the guidelines we set with the MOH. PPD (District Education Offices) will ensure the adherence of the guideline including social distancing as well as cleanliness factor,” he said. Mohd Radzi said that schools are also to prioritise to Form Five and Upper Sixth Form students when they reopen as they must prepare for vital national examinations. “This decision to reopen schools will only be made after we are fully convinced that the situation has returned to normal. “At this stage, reopening of schools will only involve examination classes comprising SPM, SVM, STPM, STAM and other equivalent international level examinations,” he said. However, the Malaysian Education Calendar is still unchanged for now and the Learning and Teaching (PnP) activities are still ongoing by respective teachers during the movement control order (MCO) that started on March 18. The current school term started on March 22 and will end on May 21 before breaking for mid-term and Hari Raya holidays. – malay mail

