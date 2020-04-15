PKR Wanita information chief ‘Ratu Naga’ sacked from party

PETALING JAYA: PKR has suspended the membership of its women’s chief Haniza Mohd Talha for allegedly meeting two party leaders who have allied themselves with the Perikatan Nasional government.

Haniza was said to have met former deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali and former vice-president Zuraida Kamurddin at a hotel in Damansara on Feb 24.

Azmin and Zuraida were sacked following their involvement in the so-called “Sheraton move” which saw the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government and the emergence of the Perikatan Nasional administration.

Haniza, who is currently a Selangor executive councillor, confirmed receipt of her suspension letter.

She told FMT her suspension took effect on April 6 but said she had only received the letter two days ago.

Syarul Ema Rena Abu Samah, who was recently sacked from the party, claimed that “more than 200 members” were given letters of suspension and termination on April 1.

She said the grounds of dismissal in the letters given to members, including herself, were vague and deprived them of defence.

Ema, who is also known as Ratu Naga, is said to be an ally of Azmin. Yesterday, she thanked Haniza for teaching and guiding her during her time as a party member.

She has two weeks to appeal against her sacking as a member of PKR.

PETALING JAYA: PKR Wanita information chief Syarul Ema Rena Abu Samah has been sacked from the party, which also results in her being removed from the women’s wing’s central leadership.

Ema, popularly known as “Ratu Naga”, said her sacking was not transparent and no clear reason was given. She said she was not given the chance to defend herself.

She claimed that the sacking was not carried out properly, adding she was not given any warning notice.

“While Malaysians are facing the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s unfortunate that the PKR secretary-general’s office is still playing political games and has issued this letter sacking me, without stating any reason.

“At least explain and issue a warning letter so that I can defend myself before I am sacked,” she said in a statement today.

Ema, who is known to be an ally of former party deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali, thanked PKR women’s chief Haniza Talha for teaching and guiding her when she was a party member.

The letter, dated April 1, was signed by PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and stated that Ema may appeal her sacking to the party’s central leadership council within 14 days.

Ema had joined the party in 2016, when former vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin was the women’s chief.

Zuraida had said Ema would be an asset as she would be able to train the women in PKR Wanita on matters of social media, as she was good at it and had drawn attention with her postings.

