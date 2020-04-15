SO QUICKLY MUHYIDDIN’S COUP GOVT MOVES TO DISCREDIT EX-MINISTERS – INSTEAD OF FOCUSING ON COVID-19! AFTER COMPLAINTS, MCMC TO PROBE OFFICER ACCUSED OF LEAKING FUZIAH’S INTERROGATION PICS

THE Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said taking photographs of a former deputy minister while she was questioned over a recent posting on her social media account was not a breach of its standard operating procedure (SOP).

MCMC in a statement last night said taking photographs was part of its procedures.

“The photographs might have been shared by outsiders. An internal investigation is being conducted to identify those responsible.

“The MCMC will not compromise against any wrongdoing and disciplinary action will be taken against the officer if found guilty,” it said.

The media today reported that Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh has urged MCMC to investigate the officer who had shared photographs of her recording her statement at the Kuantan district police headquarters last Friday.

Fuziah reportedly said a complaint has been lodged to enable MCMC to take action against the officer involved if found guilty, and that she did not rule out the possibility that there was a SOP breach during the interrogation.

– Bernama

