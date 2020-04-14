BOMBSHELL – ‘LOCKDOWN’ COULD CONTINUE UNTIL JUNE, WARNS IGP: MORE ARRESTS WILL BE MADE AS ‘CURFEW’ RULES WILL BE TIGHTENED

The extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) recently announced by the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin may not be well received by some but it’s for the nation’s best interest.

If we work together and stay at home, we have a great chance of flattening the curve.

However, it seems that there is also a high probability that the MCO will be extended for a longer period as many Malaysians are flouting the order.

May last until June

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador told Harian Metro that if Malaysians are still stubborn, the MCO would be continued until June or later than that.

Stay at home or he will arrest you!

“I’d like to remind every Malaysian to remember that the MCO rules will get stricter,” Abdul Hamid said.

“More arrests will be made to those are caught flouting MCO.”

The third phase of the MCO will start from 15 to 28 April and will be the most critical period in determining whether we are able to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let’s all be good citizens by staying at home, practice social distancing, and maintain good personal hygiene. Together, we will win!

-https://rojakdaily.com/

.