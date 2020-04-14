AFTER ANWAR’S ‘NO NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE’ ASSURANCE’, PAKATAN NOW INVITES ‘SNAIL’S PACED’ MUHYIDDIN TO HOLD ONLINE EMERGENCY PARLIAMENT SESSION – EVEN AS COVID-19 CRISIS TAKES A TURN FOR THE WORSE

THE Perikatan Nasional government has yet to address how it plans to save jobs lost in the Covid-19 pandemic, opposition pact Pakatan Harapan said today.

Because of this, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin should call an emergency parliamentary sitting so that all MPs can discuss a bipartisan approach to deal with the economic fallout from the pandemic, which is expected to be worse than previous economic depressions, the PH presidential council said in a statement.

“Parliament must meet because it is the highest voice that represents all Malaysians. In a crisis, Parliament is the avenue for the people to be heard.

“We need a bipartisan approach to the crisis and to show solidarity with Malaysians. The prime minister needs to show he can face this crisis by calling (for) an emergency sitting,” the council’s statement, which was signed by PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, read.

They said while the government’s RM250 billion economic stimulus plan included various measures, they were mostly for the short term and did not address how to save jobs.

“How will the government project jobs? This is the great worry on the minds of millions of Malaysians who fear losing their jobs.

“There are also thousands of Malaysians working in Singapore and elsewhere. There are many who work in the informal sector and who are are the hardest hit because the government’s stimulus package does not reach them.

“A bipartisan discussion is needed. Both medium-term and long-term plans are needed,” the statement read.

Citing the Canadian parliament’s example in approving the country’s wage subsidy programme, PH said the majority of MPs there attended the sitting “virtually” to observe social distancing rules.

“The Canadian parliament is even discussing now how virtual meetings can be held for future sittings.

“This matter should be discussed by the government and by PH. The Covid-19 crisis should not stop us from administrating and leading the country.” -THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Anwar says met Muhyiddin to talk about Covid-19 crisis, insists on transparency

KUALA LUMPUR— PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he called on Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the latter’s office to talk about the Covid-19 crisis.

According to Anwar, in the 45-minute meeting this afternoon, both of them spoke about the government’s effort to contain the outbreak including economic stimulus packages to cushion the impact to Malaysians economy.

“I also raised concerns about the need for transparency in the delivery of information and enhanced testing capabilities.

“The proposed stimulus package is also welcome, but it must be ensured that its effectiveness is not politicised at the grassroots level,” Anwar said in a statement.

Anwar also said both him and Muhyiddin also touched on the Parliament seating on May 18 as well as problems regarding Covid-19

“I will hold further discussions with colleagues in Pakatan Harapan and the opposition, and will present their views back to him,” he said, referring to Muhyiddin.

Earlier today, in his daily Facebook Live session Anwar assured the Perikatan Nasional administration that the issue of a no-confidence vote will not arise if a special parliamentary session is convened to debate the country’s ongoing Covid-19 measures.

He said it is more important to focus on the economic and social impact that the pandemic will have on the nation, rather than debate political matters. MALAY MAIL

