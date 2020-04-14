MORE SIGNS MUHYIDDIN & CO LYING ABOUT COVID-19 IMPROVING, NOT WORSENING? 5 KEY ROADS IN DOWNTOWN KL PUT UNDER EMCO – AS INFECTIONS SPREAD AMONG THE MASSES – AND ISMAIL SABRI U-TURNS FROM FIXED FINES BACK TO STRAIGHTAWAY ARRESTING VIOLATORS & CHARGING THEM IN COURT

KUALA LUMPUR— Areas in the vicinity of Jalan Masjid India now make the fifth location to be placed under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO), Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

Among the areas included under the EMCO are Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Tun Perak, Jalan Melaka and Jalan Ampang.

“The decision to include these areas was made based on the advice of the Health Ministry,” said Ismail Sabri during the Defence Ministry’s daily press briefing today.

The EMCO enforced on these areas will start today (April 14) and last until April 28.

“All residents of these areas are advised to stay calm and cooperate with Health Ministry officers and abide by the rules stipulated under the EMCO,” he added.

This fifth EMCO location comes after four others that saw the order similarly enforced after a high number of cases were recorded.

Other areas that started observing the EMCO earlier this month will also see their duration period extended to April 28 due to the high number of Covid-19 positive cases recorded.

These areas include Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid (Simpang Renggam, Kluang, Johor), Menara City One (Jalan Munshi Abdullah, Kuala Lumpur) and Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion.

“During the EMCO, the usual SOPs (standard operating procedures) apply,” said Ismail Sabri, referring to rules that include no visitors to the areas, residents being subject to a house curfew and no business activities.

The country will begin observing its third MCO phase starting tomorrow until April 28. MALAY MAIL

No more compounds, MCO violators will be arrested and charged in court, says Ismail Sabri

PETALING JAYA: Movement control order (MCO) violators will now be arrested instead of being issued a compound notice, says Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail, who is Defence Minister, said that this was because a section of Malaysians were still not adhering to the MCO.

“The third phase of the MCO will begin on Wednesday (April 15). I believe the public wants the police to be stricter in enforcing it.

“We see that some do not seem to fear the rules we have now.

“Maybe RM1,000 is not high enough to scare potential MCO violators.

“So, from tomorrow, police will arrest those who violate the MCO and charge them in court instead of issuing compound notices.

“Let the courts decide (on the punishment),” he said, adding that under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, offenders who were found guilty can be jailed.

Ismail said this at a press conference after the National Security Council (MKN) meeting in Putrajaya on Tuesday (April 14).

According to him, 931 compound notices were issued to MCO violators on Monday (April 13). ANN

MALAY MAIL / ANN

