NO NEED TO FEAR, MUHYIDDIN – ANWAR TELLS BACKDOOR PM AT 4-EYED MEETING: CONVENE SPECIAL PARLIAMENT SITTING TO DISCUSS COVID-19 STIMULUS, PAKATAN WON’T PUSH NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE AT THAT SESSION – WITH SUCH MAGNANIMOUS ASSURANCE, WILL COWARDLY MUHYIDDIN STILL PUT HIS OWN POLITICAL INTEREST FIRST?
KUALA LUMPUR— PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he called on Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the latter’s office to talk about the Covid-19 crisis.
According to Anwar, in the 45-minute meeting this afternoon, both of them spoke about the government’s effort to contain the outbreak including economic stimulus packages to cushion the impact to Malaysians economy.
“The proposed stimulus package is also welcome, but it must be ensured that its effectiveness is not politicised at the grassroots level,” Anwar said in a statement.
Earlier today, in his daily Facebook Live session Anwar assured the Perikatan Nasional administration that the issue of a no-confidence vote will not arise if a special parliamentary session is convened to debate the country’s ongoing Covid-19 measures.
He said it is more important to focus on the economic and social impact that the pandemic will have on the nation, rather than debate political matters.
