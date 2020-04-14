TOO SOON, MUHYIDDIN & CO PATTED THEMSELVES ON THE BACK: NEW COVID-19 CASES JUMP BACK TO 170 – WITH PUTRAJAYA NOW FORCED TO ANNOUNCE PRICE CONTROLS ON ESSENTIAL ITEMS FROM WEDNESDAY ONWARDS

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia recorded 170 new Covid-19 cases Monday (April 14), taking the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 4,987.

The country also reported five new deaths, which brings the Covid-19 death toll in Malaysia to 82 cases.

This translates to a fatality rate of 1.6%, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said at the ministry’s daily Covid-19 media briefing here.

In terms of recoveries, Malaysia discharged 202 more patients as of 12pm Tuesday.

So far, 2,478 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Malaysia since the outbreak began.

The rate of Covid-19 recovery in Malaysia is 49.7% out of the total number of positive cases.

Currently, 60 patients are being treated at intensive care units (ICU), with 33 of them requiring the use of ventilators.

One of the five death cases is an unidentified man who was found dead in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah on April 6.

“The results of the samples taken from the man during post-mortem found that he was Covid-19 positive.

“The man was found without any identification and is believed to be a non-Malaysian.

“This case is under the investigation of the police, ” said Dr Hisham.

Malaysia has entered its 28th day of the Movement Control Order (MCO), where people are instructed to stay at home and movement is heavily restricted.

The MCO is scheduled to end on April 28.

