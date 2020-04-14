TOO SOON, MUHYIDDIN & CO PATTED THEMSELVES ON THE BACK: NEW COVID-19 CASES JUMP BACK TO 170 – WITH PUTRAJAYA NOW FORCED TO ANNOUNCE PRICE CONTROLS ON ESSENTIAL ITEMS FROM WEDNESDAY ONWARDS
PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia recorded 170 new Covid-19 cases Monday (April 14), taking the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 4,987.
The country also reported five new deaths, which brings the Covid-19 death toll in Malaysia to 82 cases.
This translates to a fatality rate of 1.6%, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said at the ministry’s daily Covid-19 media briefing here.
In terms of recoveries, Malaysia discharged 202 more patients as of 12pm Tuesday.
The rate of Covid-19 recovery in Malaysia is 49.7% out of the total number of positive cases.
Currently, 60 patients are being treated at intensive care units (ICU), with 33 of them requiring the use of ventilators.
One of the five death cases is an unidentified man who was found dead in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah on April 6.
“The results of the samples taken from the man during post-mortem found that he was Covid-19 positive.
“The man was found without any identification and is believed to be a non-Malaysian.
“This case is under the investigation of the police, ” said Dr Hisham.
Malaysia has entered its 28th day of the Movement Control Order (MCO), where people are instructed to stay at home and movement is heavily restricted.
The MCO is scheduled to end on April 28.
MCO: Govt to impose price control scheme on essential items from Wednesday (April 15)
PETALING JAYA: A price control scheme on essential items will be imposed by the government during the movement control order period (MCO) starting Wednesday (April 15), says Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
Ismail said that the price of 12 items will be monitored under the scheme, including chicken, eggs, cooking oil, and wheat flour.
“The government is listening to complaints from the people on how some errant traders have increased the prices of essential items arbitrarily.
“So we will implement a movement control order (MCO) price control scheme from April 15 to 28, ” said Ismail during a press conference after the National Security Council (MKN) meeting in Putrajaya Tuesday (April 14).
Ismail said that the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry has been monitoring the prices of 25 essential items, such as chicken, eggs, hand sanitisers, and masks, during the MCO period.
He said that ministry personnel made a visit to 1,133 business premises on Monday (April 13) as part of their daily rounds to monitor the prices of essential items.
“There is enough supply of food and essential items (in the country).
“There is no need to worry despite the start of phase three of MCO tomorrow, ” he said.
ANN
