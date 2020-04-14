YOU ARE CRIMINALS! ANWAR TONGUE-LASHES MUHYIDDIN & GANG – OVER PLAN TO GIVE ALL THEIR MP’S CUSHY GLC POSTS WHILE THE PEOPLE STRUGGLE TO EAT

IT is a “crime” for Putrajaya to give all Perikatan Nasional backbenchers positions in government-linked companies (GLCs) while many are struggling to make ends meet during this Covid-19 pandemic, said PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

He said Pakatan Harapan would not have opposed if one or two Perikatan Nasional MPs “with impressive credentials” were appointed.

“But if you make it a rule that every MP will be given additional positions and perks, when people are struggling to eat… this to me is a crime and we will oppose it,” he said during a press conference telecast from his Petaling Jaya residence today.

“You cannot appoint more than 70 cabinet ministers and (backbenchers) to GLCs for all the perks.”

He was commenting on Sunday’s announcement by law minister and PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said all Perikatan Nasional backbenchers will be appointed to managerial positions at GLCs.

Anwar also denied Perikatan Nasional’s accusation that Pakatan Harapan had similarly carried out political appointments.

“I am not here to defend any excesses, Perikatan’s or BN’s or whatever, but to do justice, we need to get the facts right.

“In the previous government, there were many professionals with credentials given the tasks as officers, and we did not make it a rule that every MP’s appointment was political in nature.

“The excesses proposed now is unprecedented and indefensible.”

Anwar, meanwhile, said he would welcome any government proposal to amend the law to allow Putrajaya to incur debt to pay for government expenditure costs.

Currently, the government can only raise debt for developmental purposes and not for operating expenditures.

“If it allows for more space to appease the problems faced by the poor, we are of course open to it.

“But before that, the government must take effective measures to ensure there is no wastage.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.