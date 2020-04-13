ALREADY THE SIGNS ARE CLEAR – MUHYIDDIN’S LOCKDOWN TILL APR 28 WON’T BE ENOUGH: SELANGOR SUSPENDS ALL MOSQUE ACTIVITIES, CONGREGATIONAL PRAYERS UNTIL MAY 31

PETALING JAYA: The Sultan of Selangor has ordered the suspension of all mosque activities including congregational prayers until May 31, 2020, as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

A statement issued by the Selangor Royal Office said the nightly tarawih prayers performed at mosques and suraus in the state throughout the fasting month of Ramadan, which begins on April 24, would also be suspended.

It said Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah made the decision as he was worried about the risks of infection in large gatherings.

“Every citizen must be more serious in the efforts to combat the disease by staying at home, taking care of personal hygiene and practising social distancing.

“Follow the rules and instructions by the government and follow the latest guidelines by the Ministry of Health,” the statement quoted the ruler as saying.

Earlier, state religious authorities including the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais), the the mufti department and the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) met to discuss the Covid-19 threat in the state.

Selangor is the state hardest hit with the Covid-19 pandemic, with 1,236 of all total positive cases and 10 deaths.

Since last month, mosques in the state have suspended services as part of Putrajaya’s movement control order, which has been extended to April 28.

