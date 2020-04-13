RAFIDAH POURS ‘ACID’ ON MUHYIDDIN REGIME & HITS BULLSEYE – ‘SOME PEOPLE RUNNING THE COUNTRY NEED TO GO BACK TO BASICS ON HOW TO GOVERN’: UNDER THE GUISE OF COVID-19, COUP GOVT GRABBING ALL THE GOVT POSTS TO REWARD CRONIES & POLITICAL ALLIES – ‘IRON LADY’ MINCES NO WORDS

IT is the people who will lose out in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government’s “musical chairs” to give all its backbenchers posts in government linked companies and agencies, said former minister Rafidah Aziz.

“It is not some musical chairs programme.

“We, the rakyat, will be the losers, and have to pick up the precious pieces of our beloved Malaysia,” she wrote in a Facebook post today.

Rafidah is referring to law minister and PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan’s statement yesterday that all government backbenchers would be given positions as “they are qualified as parliamentarians”.

She has slammed the PN government for talking about “cushy posts for everyone in our gang” while the country is in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Some people ‘running’ the country need to go back to the simple basics, especially in how to govern, not merely by installing individuals in any vacant, vacated, or created post.”

Governance should be guided by “integrity, honesty, responsibility, accountability and dedicated teamwork” for the purpose of achieving the country’s and the people’s aspirations.

“Not be driven by personal ambitions and goals, to the detriment of the nation.

“We were supposed to achieve developed nation status in 2020 (but) clearly the reverse gear was pushed and here we are, sliding down on a backwards trajectory.”

She also called the PN government a “backdoor one”, in reference to the manner it ousted Pakatan Harapan (PH) that won the 2018 general election.

PN, whose main components are Barisan Nasional and PAS, took over in early March through defections by some PH figures to form a stronger Malay-Muslim coalition.

Rafidah said the PN government’s latest move to plan for every backbencher to get a government post is asking to setting “a compass towards self-destruct”.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.