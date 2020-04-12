Now is not the time to see who’s popular, says Mahathir

IT is important to listen to the advice of experts on fighting Covid-19, and not engage in a popularity contest, said Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Writing on his social media today, the former prime minister said it is important to remain united in overcoming the virus.

He added that Covid-19 is a pandemic, and that Malaysia is facing a health crisis as well as an economic one at the moment.

“We have to work hard on handling this problem and not to find who is more popular. We should be working to handle this crisis together,” he said.

He also said everyone should thank the front-liners and show them utmost support.

“We must pay attention to the advice given by those who are really experts in this field,” he added.

The government has extended the movement-control order (MCO) until April 28 to continue fighting the spread of the virus.

At the same time, the cabinet has agreed to allow some non-essential sectors to operate under conditions during the MCO.

Among the businesses allowed is that of barbers but this leeway has been rejected by the public as well as barbers and hairstylists.

They said the risk of contracting Covid-19 is high if they are allowed to cut hair at close range.

Yesterday, Health Director-General Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also urged the government to hold back on the loosening of restrictions for these sectors as it is important to stay the course to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Today, senior minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government is studying whether to allow barbers in green zones to open.

The defence minister said the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) will study the matter further before making a decision.

“Miti will review and will look into this matter. I was told that barbers will have to register with the ministry and even then, they will have to wait for approval.

“I was also told that barber shops in green zones will be allowed to open. However, the ministry will come up with a detailed explanation soon,” he said.

The Health Ministry classifies areas without Covid-19 cases as green zones.

As of today, there are 26 green zones nationwide, with only four in the peninsula. -THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

