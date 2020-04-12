THE IDIOCY OF AZMIN CARTEL – WHEN THE GOING GETS TOUGH, THEY GO FOR HAIRCUTS! INSTEAD OF TACTFUL RETREAT, AZMIN LOYALISTS WHACK BACK CRITICS WITH ‘HAIRCUTS CAN BRING DOWN HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE’ – WHAT SAYS AZMIN’S ALLEGED GAY LOVER HAZIQ?

HAIRCUTS can help reduce high blood pressure, said a staunch supporter of Senior Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali when backing Putrajaya’s decision to allow barbershops to reopen during the movement-control order (MCO).

Dr Afif Bahardin, who is Seberang Jaya assemblyman and former Penang health exco, cited studies in the New England Journal of Medicine that appear to recommend haircuts as a way to help those with the condition.

Afif quit as exco after Azmin left PKR with 10 other MPs to team up with Bersatu and form the Perikatan Nasional government.

“Research in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that cutting hair has the potential to reduce high blood pressure – a problem experienced by Malaysians now,” he said in a series of tweets today.

He said the government’s decision to allow barbershops to operate will help the trade, which has suffered due to shutdown orders under the government directive to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Barbershops that choose to reopen must strictly follow standard operating procedures and guidelines to prevent infections, he added.

“Staff and clients must ensure that they do not have symptoms such as fever or cough, and operators must ensure that their premises are disinfected and have high standards of cleanliness.

“Social distancing should be observed, as well as frequent hand-washing and wearing masks, while tools should be regularly cleaned.”

Afif joins the chorus of criticism against PN’s decision to allow barbershops to resume business in the third phase of the MCO, which will begin on Wednesday and last till April 28.

The International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti), which is helmed by Azmin, was the one that decided on easing restrictions for some industries.

Controversy erupted over the ministry’s inclusion of barbers and opticians among those who can continue operations while the MCO is in place.

Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah yesterday voiced disagreement with the move to allow barbershops to reopen.

Other businesses given the nod to resume operations include automotive, machine-parts and hardware manufacturers.

Optometrist services and large-scale construction projects, too, are allowed to continue, pending approval from Miti.

Negri Sembilan and Penang, which are run by Pakatan Harapan, have ordered barbershops closed despite the government’s green light.

A barbers’ group has also dismissed Putrajaya’s move, saying the trade necessitates coming into close contact with clients, which poses the risk of Covid-19 infection.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

