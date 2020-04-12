IN SHARP SLAP TO AZMIN – NEGRI SEMBILAN THE LATEST STATE TO SNUB ‘COCKEYED’ PLAN TO LIFT MCO ON HAIR SALONS, OPTOMETRY SHOPS

NEGRI Sembilan is the latest state to bar salons and opticians from operating during the movement-control order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19, despite the green light given by Putrajaya.

Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun said the state will wait for guidelines and standard operating procedures from the Health Ministry before allowing barbers or optical shops to open.

“We take into account the risk if we let barbers and optical shops operate. We hope the public can remain calm and be patient.

“We are delaying the decision to allow these sectors to open and will wait for an SOP from the Health Ministry,” Aminuddin said.

Yesterday, the Penang government refused to allow barbers to open as long as the MCO is in place.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state special security committee has decided to overwrite the decision from Putrajaya due to health concerns.

“We are treating this matter seriously as more than 90% of the feedback we received from the public had expressed their worry if barbers are opened.

“The meeting today considered the need for social distancing and the possibility of creating a new cluster.

“Therefore, the state government has the right not to follow the decision made by Putrajaya and we urged the federal government to review this matter for the wellbeing of every party,” said Chow in a statement.

On Friday, senior minister Mohamed Azmin Ali said the cabinet has allowed more sectors to operate in phases during the MCO, on the condition that they strictly adhere to health and safety guidelines.

The automotive, aerospace and construction sectors, as well as traditional medicine practitioners, barbers and laundrette operators, are among those given the green light to resume business.

They will first have to obtain written approval from the International Trade and Industry Ministry.

PKR youth chief Akmal Nasir also slammed Putrajaya for allowing barbers to operate under the MCO.

“I am sure men are already complaining about their hair. I am one of them. But as we are trying to contain the virus, we must not jeopardise the efforts carried out by our front-liners in hospitals, as well as those who make a sacrifice by staying home and have lost their source of income,” he said in a statement.

“For the sake of our country, I disagree with Putrajaya allowing barbers to open.”

Social media users have also expressed worry over the issue, saying a new cluster may appear to replace the other clusters.

They also shared news of a barber in Mississippi, USA, who died of Covid-19 infection and a report of an infection in Fukuoka, Japan, allegedly from a hair salon.

Meanwhile, senior minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told the press yesterday that the government will review its decision in allowing barbers to open services.

“The ministry in charge will definitely look into this,” said Ismail Sabri when asked.

MALAY MAIL

.