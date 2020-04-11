POSER FOR ‘GENIUS’ AZMIN – CAN HAIR BE CUT FROM A DISTANCE? OF ALL THE DANGEROUS, HALF-PAST IDEAS FROM MUHYIDDIN’S CLOWN CABINET – ‘TURNCOAT’ AZMIN TURNS IN THE WORST

PUTRAJAYA’S decision to allow barbers to operate during the movement-control order (MCO) period is not right, said Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

The PKR youth chief and Johor Baru MP said it is a risk to allow businesses that require close contact between people to open while the government directive to stem the spread of Covid-19 is in force.

“I am sure men are already complaining about their hair. I am one of them. But as we are trying to contain the virus, we must not jeopardise the efforts carried out by our frontliners in hospitals, as well as those who make a sacrifice by staying home and have lost their source of income,” he said in a statement today.

“For the sake of our country, I disagree with Putrajaya allowing barbers to open.

“Businesses that require direct contact with customers should not be allowed to operate just yet.”

Yesterday, Senior Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali said the cabinet has allowed more sectors to operate in phases during the MCO, on the condition that they strictly adhere to health and safety guidelines.

The automotive, aerospace and construction sectors, as well as traditional medicine practitioners, barbers and laundrette operators, are among those given the green light to resume business.

They will first have to obtain written approval from the International Trade and Industry Ministry.

Today, however, a barbers and hairstylists’ group disagreed with the government’s move.

Selangor and Federal Territories Indian Hairstylists’ Association chairman Ganathiban Murugan said the decision is unwise as barbers have to be in close contact with customers.

“How do we keep a safe distance from them? We do not know who has the virus.

“It is the wrong time (to reopen barbershops and hair salons). When we want to work, we should work without fear.”

He said the measures that can be taken include serving only one customer at a time and wearing personal protective equipment, but questioned whether these can be properly implemented.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.