WILL MUHYIDDIN HAVE THE GUTS TO DO THE SAME ON MAY 18? KELANTAN STATE ASSEMBLY TO SIT FOR ONE DAY ON MONDAY

THE Kelantan assembly will sit for one day on Monday, said Speaker Abdullah Ya’kub.

The sitting, originally scheduled for March 23 to 26, was earlier postponed due to the movement-control order (MCO), which came into force on March 18.

Abdullah said the state palace and security council have given the nod for the sitting next week to be held.

Only assemblymen will be allowed on the premises, he said.

“The postponement before this was due to the MCO. Monday’s sitting is to discuss various agendas,” he told Bernama.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced the restriction order’s extension to April 28.

RELATED STORY: Parliament sitting to proceed on May 18, law minister says

– Bernama

.