NO LIES, NO RELIGIONS? ‘SERPENT’ HADI GETS IT FAST & FURIOUS FROM MUSLIMS

As you can see Brader Anwar is rebutting that so called letter sent by that Kepala Ostard Wal Retard Malaysia to the Pak Unta countries.



Brader is saying that it is fitnah for that OWR to say that he (Brader Anwar) is a Freemason etc.



This is just confirming what I have been saying for decades “The religious people are liars”.





I have been watching the religious folks up close for decades now. ALL RELIGIONS OK. No exception. The common currency among them is that they simply LIE. Cakap bohong.



NO LIES NO RELIGION.