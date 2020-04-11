NO LIES, NO RELIGIONS? ‘SERPENT’ HADI GETS IT FAST & FURIOUS FROM MUSLIMS

Brader is saying that it is fitnah for that OWR to say that he (Brader Anwar) is a Freemason etc.
This is just confirming what I have been saying for decades “The religious people are liars”.
NO LIES NO RELIGION.
As I repeated to someone recently, ‘Only the Ganga and the Yamuna are real. . .‘ This is an incomplete statement. There is a second part to this statement which is attributed to M Karunanidhi a very well known politician in Tamil Nadu. The Ganga and the Yamuna are two famous rivers in India.
Why do the religious people lie?
Or rather – Why do the religious people HAVE to lie?
Because they preach falsehood.
The acid test for any religious mumbo jumbo is this :
HAATU BURHANUKUM INKUNTUM SADIQEEN.
(Baqarah : 111)
This phrase is from the Quran and it means ‘Say, bring your proofs if indeed you are truthful’.
So we have to say to the religious folks “bring your proofs if indeed you are truthful”.
If you believe that Superman can really fly through the sky, please bring your proofs.
If you believe that there are four legged animals with wings that can fly through the sky, please bring your proofs.
Ok lets cut the story short. This is a very difficult challenge for them because :
THE RELIGIOUS PEOPLE HAVE NO PROOFS FOR WHAT THEY SAY.
So what do they do next? Then they depend on another invention called ‘FAITH’.
Where there is no proof, where there is a huge vacuum, then they FILL IN THE BLANKS by talking about FAITH.
So what is faith? Superman flying through the sky, four legged winged animals flying through the sky.
You must have FAITH.