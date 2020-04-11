ANNUAR MUSA SPEAKS AGAIN WITHOUT THINKING – BUT IT’S NOT JUST THE HOMELESS BUT OTHER MALAYSIANS WHO WILL NEED JOBS DUE TO VIRUS FALLOUT!

Those staying at shelters for the homeless and needy provided by the Federal Territories Ministry during the movement control order (MCO) will be trained for jobs in manufacturing or with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa said those who qualify will be placed in jobs starting May 1, if the MCO is not extended beyond April 28.

“The homeless will not be left out on the streets (after the MCO ends)…

statement published on Twitter last night. “They will be trained and screened for jobs as manufacturing operators (operator pembuatan) or as general workers for the Kuala Lumpur City Hall,” he said in a videopublished on Twitter last night.

He said those who qualify to work will be transferred to a hostel so they will no longer be homeless.

“They will start a new life and will be placed under a special programme under DBKL,” he said.

Multipurpose hall

This comes as manufacturers of rubber gloves scramble for more workers to keep up with global demand.

It was reported this week that the European Union has written to the Malaysian government seeking that rubber glove factories operate 24 hours a day to meet demand.

However, labour rights activists have raised fear of worker exploitation.

The factories have largely relied on foreign labour, but are unable to recruit more under the MCO which bars foreigners from entering the country.

Earlier, Malaysiakini’s visit to one such makeshift shelter in a multipurpose hall in Cheras found not only the homeless staying there.

Among them were an Indonesian tour guide and a South Korean monk, who were swept up in the operations to take in all homeless people into shelters during the MCO, while they were roaming on KL streets.

According to DBKL, 71 people were sheltered in the hall including 57 are men, 11 women, two children aged two and seven years and a four-month-old baby.

