‘ALLOW THOSE WITH ANTI-BODIES AGAINST COVID-19 TO RESUME WORK’ – EX-HEALTH MINISTER RAPS MUHYIDDIN & CO FOR LACK OF STRATEGY – DON’T PROLONG MCO WITHOUT IDEAS FOR A WAY FORWARD, LET SELANGOR LEAD THE WAY WITH MASS TESTING FOR ANTI-BODIES

MASS testing for coronavirus antibodies should be rolled out to get more people back to work and revive the battered economy, said a former health minister.

Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, who initially led Malaysia’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, told The Malaysian Insight that such tests will identify those with antibodies – blood proteins produced by the body in response to infections – against the virus.

These serological tests cost about RM20 per person, compared to Covid-19 tests that are between RM380 and RM700, said the minister under the previous Pakatan Harapan administration.

“The most optimal way forward is to test for both; those who have the virus and those who have antibodies,” said Dr Dzulkefly, who now heads a special coronavirus task force in Selangor.

“Since we are all concerned about the impact of the virus on the economy, and the fact that companies need to start earning revenue again to pay their workers, mass antibody testing is the way to go.

“I hope the federal government can consider this, or if Selangor can lead the way.”

He said recovered Covid-19 patients have antibodies against the virus, as do some people who got infected but did not fall sick.

“These individuals will be able to return to normal work. They can help restart operations at their companies, or if they are daily wage workers, earn an income again.”

Businesses and workers are worried about the economic fallout from Covid-19 and the ensuing movement-control order (MCO) to curb infections.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday announced that the MCO will be extended till April 28.

The restriction order, which took effect on March 18, has shut down most of the economy as only a handful of essential services are allowed to operate.

As of yesterday, Malaysia recorded 4,346 coronavirus cases with 70 deaths.

Public health officials in the US, where 17 million workers have lost their jobs due to lockdowns, are also considering antibody testing to jump-start the economy.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.