TO STAVE OFF ECONOMIC COLLAPSE, WOW! AZMIN ALLOWS HAIR CUTS, HARDWARE & LAUNDRY SERVICES TO OPERATE UNDER MCO – ‘CHEWBACCAS’ REJOICE, YOU CAN NOW CUT YOUR HAIR!

KUALA LUMPUR: Since the movement control order (MCO) came into force about three weeks ago, one of the main concerns, particularly among men, was their inability to get a hair cut.

With the Prime Minister announcing an extension of the MCO to last until April 28, many are restless thinking about their locks and how long it already is.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel, as Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in announcing the MCO’s extension, also announced that several sectors of businesses would be allowed to operate, under strict guidelines.

Among the sectors are haircut services and laundry services.

In a statement by the International Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI), it said these additional sectors are allowed to operate in a bid to protect the country’s economy as Malaysia and the world battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

However these additional businesses are required to apply for permission to operate with MITI beginning April 13 from 9am.

Applications can be made via MITI’s website at www.miti.gov.my.

For hair related businesses, only hair cut services are allowed.

Meanwhile, for laundry, only full laundry services are allowed to operate. Self-service laundromats are to remain close for the duration of the MCO. – NST

Haircuts, hardware and laundry services now allowed under MCO