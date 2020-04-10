BOMBSHELL: MUHYIDDIN DROPS BIG HINT TO MALAYS – ‘YOU MAY NOT EVEN BE ABLE TO BALIK KAMPUNG & SCHOOLS WON’T OPEN ANYTIME SOON’ – AMID CONCERNS MCO WILL BE EXTENDED TO AVOID RE-CONVENING OF PARLIAMENT ON MAY 18 WHICH COULD SEE HIS COUP GOVT TOPPLED AFTER SHOCK FEBRUARY POWER GRAB

MALAYSIA is in the fight for the long haul against the Covid-19 pandemic, which could see the movement control order being further extended in the weeks to come, said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said Malaysians should be prepared for the situation to become long-term and startmco making changes to their lifestyle and habits.

“Ramadan is about to start soon. We will not be able to go to Ramadan bazaars to buy food to break fast.

“We can’t go to the mosque for terawih prayers. So let us pray with our family.

“We might not even be able to balik kampung as usual,” he said in a speech announcing the extension of the MCO for two more weeks from April 14-28.

The fasting month is expected to start on April 24, with Aidilfitri following a month later.

Muslims will have to celebrate Aidilfitri under partial lockdown if the government decides to extend the MCO beyond April 28.

As it stands, several states, including the federal territories, have banned the Ramadan bazaar to prevent people from crowding together.

Muhyiddin said schools are also not likely to open any time soon.

“We may have to postpone the opening of schools until we are very sure that the situation has returned to normal,” he said, adding that he has instructed the Education Ministry to employ home-based learning programmes during the MCO period.

He warned Malaysians that the pandemic will change the way they live forever.

“We must be ready to face this situation for a long period of time. This can continue for months before we can be certain that we have fully overcome the virus.

“Even then, our lives will not be the same as before. As long as the virus is around, we must continue practising social distancing and good hygiene and avoid crowded places.

“This is the new normal.” -THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Schools may stay closed, no balik kampung when MCO ends

The fight against Covid-19 may drag on for months even after a possible end to the movement control order.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said as long as the virus is out there, social distancing measures must be kept in place.

He said this means that school may remain closed for longer, and that there won’t be any balik kampung journeys during Ramadan.

The MCO had been extended by two weeks to April 28.

Addressing concerns by parents who want school closures to be extended as well, Muhyiddin said this is likely to happen.

“We may postpone the school session until we are truly sure that the situation has recovered,” he said in a televised address.

In the meantime, the prime minister said he has asked the Education Ministry to implement a home-based learning initiative so that children can continue with their education while schools remain closed.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said Ramadan this year will also be different.

He said the people can’t go to Ramadan bazaars, or perform tarawih prayers at mosques – which he said should be performed at home with families instead.

“Maybe we may also not be able to balik kampung (visit one’s hometown) as usual,” he added.

Ramadan is expected to start on April 23, with Aidilfitri celebrations on May 23.

With several states prohibiting Ramadan bazaars already, efforts are underway for traders to be able to do business online this year.

Muhyiddin said there will be many things that Malaysians will have to get used to in the coming months and years, such as not shaking hands.

“It used to be that shaking hands was the norm. Not doing it was considered odd or rude.

“But now it is different. We can’t shake hands when meeting to avoid viral infections.

“Maybe we can just bow as the Japanese do, to show respect,” he said. MKINI

